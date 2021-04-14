News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Extinction Rebellion pair charged over Barclays Bank damage

Dan Grimmer

Published: 12:02 PM April 14, 2021    Updated: 1:04 PM April 14, 2021
Protestors being arrested after smashing the glass at Barclays

Two women have been charged with criminal damage. - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Two women have been charged with criminal damage after a window and door of a Barclays bank branch were smashed.

The damage was done at St James' Court, off Whitefriars, in Norwich, at about 7.10am on Tuesday, April 13.

Extinction Rebellion members Amanda Fox, 50, of Kilderkin Way, Norwich, and Jennifer Parkhouse, 69, of Vale Green, Norwich, were arrested at the scene and have both been charged with criminal damage.

They have been released on police bail and are due to appear at Norwich Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, May 11.

The damage followed acts of "civil disobedience" in London, where Extinction Rebellion protesters smashed the windows of Barclays' London HQ in Canary Wharf.

