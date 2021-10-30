News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
News

Extinction Rebellion Norwich starts weekend of action

Author

Sophie Skyring

Published: 4:47 PM October 30, 2021
Updated: 4:49 PM October 30, 2021
Extinction Rebellion protestors plan weekend of action ahead of COP26.

Extinction Rebellion protestors plan weekend of action ahead of COP26. L-R Dennis English, James Graham, Ruth Jenkins and Jan Leaver. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The COP26 Norfolk Coalition joined forces on Saturday outside St Peter Mancroft in Norwich.

Activists talked to people, listened to their concerns for the future, and discussed what can be done about it. 

Opening up the conversation is part of the Deep Water Rising, Call the Alarm, national campaign, with similar events taking place across the country. 

The aim was to highlight how the planet needs protection from the effects of the climate crisis.  

The weekend of action involves light, sound and silence, and coincides with churches, including St Peter Mancroft, ringing their bells to demand change at 6pm on Saturday. This will be followed by speeches. 

Ruth Jenkins, a craftswomen from Norwich, said: "I’m taking action this weekend because I’m angry about the way profit has been put before people and the planet for so long.” 

She added: “We need to change if we’re to have a liveable world for future generations.’"

Extinction Rebellion protestors plan weekend of action ahead of COP26

Extinction Rebellion protestors plan weekend of action ahead of COP26. L-R Ruth Jenkins, James Graham, Dennis English, Jan Leaver and Jenn Parkhouse. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson


Norwich News

