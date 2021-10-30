Extinction Rebellion Norwich starts weekend of action
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
The COP26 Norfolk Coalition joined forces on Saturday outside St Peter Mancroft in Norwich.
Activists talked to people, listened to their concerns for the future, and discussed what can be done about it.
Opening up the conversation is part of the Deep Water Rising, Call the Alarm, national campaign, with similar events taking place across the country.
The aim was to highlight how the planet needs protection from the effects of the climate crisis.
The weekend of action involves light, sound and silence, and coincides with churches, including St Peter Mancroft, ringing their bells to demand change at 6pm on Saturday. This will be followed by speeches.
Ruth Jenkins, a craftswomen from Norwich, said: "I’m taking action this weekend because I’m angry about the way profit has been put before people and the planet for so long.”
She added: “We need to change if we’re to have a liveable world for future generations.’"
