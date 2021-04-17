Video
Kill the Bill protestors take to Norwich streets
Up to 100 people took to the streets of Norwich to show their support for the right to peaceful protest.
Extinction Rebellion Norwich, an environmental movement, organised the gathering in the city centre on Saturday (April 17).
Protestors met at City Hall at 1pm before marching through Norwich, along Castle Mall, followed by police officers.
People carried banners declaring 'We Won't Be Silenced' and 'No Protest, No Democracy', while others played drums and shouted, 'Kill the Bill'.
The event was a response to the Police and Crime Bill, under which senior officers would be able to put more restrictions on protests, including imposing a start and finish time, set noise limits and apply such rules to a demonstration by just one person.
It is the third such protest in the city in recent weeks.
