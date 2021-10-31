Extinction Rebellion weekend of action in Norwich ahead of COP26

Protesters gathered in Chapelfield Gardens with a procession of ghost prams to highlight the plight of future generations if decisive action is not taken now. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Extinction Rebellion carried out a weekend of action in Norwich ahead of COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference, taking to the streets to raise the alarm and demand action by our leaders.

James Graham, a researcher at UEA, said: “I take action with XR, because I’m a social scientist and I honestly believe this is the best way to get things done.

“The niceties and the corridors of power are fundamentally unfit to deliver the changes needed, or they would have delivered them already, so we need to do something different.”

On Sunday they met at midday in Chapelfield Gardens, complete with a procession of ghost prams into the city, to highlight the plight of future generations if decisive action is not taken now.

L-R Malcolm Brown, Fiona Musto-King and Ruth Jenkins sending the message we should act immediately on climate change with ‘ghost prams’ - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Ruth Jenkins, a craftswomen from Norwich, said “We need to change if we’re to have a liveable world for future generations.”

Earlier this year Sir David King, the UK former chief scientific advisor, said “What we do in the next five years will determine the future of humanity for the next millennium.”

XR believe that our government, local and county councils, are failing us and future generations, as they continue to pursue policies of carbon-based growth, and neglect for our environment and ecosystems.

They argue that locally, councils and MPs continue to support the building of the Wensum Link Road, as well as dualling the A47 and other new road projects, all of which XR argues will increase emissions and pollution, as well as destroying vital rare habitat.

With greenhouse gas emissions continuing to rise the planet is facing disastrous temperature rises of at least 2.7C, according to a recent UN report.

L-R Dennis English, Charlotte and Hannah Hoechner at the Extinction Rebellion protest in Chapelfield Gardens. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Cat Acheson, a PhD candidate in Science, Society and Sustainability at the University of East Anglia, reflected, “I am sick of empty rhetoric and broken promises from world leaders.

“Climate breakdown is happening around us in real time.”

An XR spokesman said: "We are working towards their belief that we need to let governments know that the world is watching during COP26, and that we won't accept anything short of total system change, for a chance at a liveable future on our planet."