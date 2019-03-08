Search

Extinction Rebellion to hold critical mass bike ride in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 09:57 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:57 14 June 2019

On Saturday Extinction Rebellion activists will stage a critical mass bike ride through Norwich . Photo: Richard Jennings

On Saturday Extinction Rebellion activists will stage a critical mass bike ride through Norwich . Photo: Richard Jennings

Archant

More than 200 people are expected to take part an climate change protest in Norwich this weekend.

Extinction Rebellion activists taking part in a critical mass bike ride earlier this year. Photo: Bethany WalesExtinction Rebellion activists taking part in a critical mass bike ride earlier this year. Photo: Bethany Wales

On Saturday, supporters of the Extinction Rebellion movement will gather outside The Forum ahead of setting off on a critical mass bike ride around the city.

Aiming to raise awareness of the climate and biodiversity crisis facing the planet, the event will be the third of its type the group have held in the city.

You may also want to watch:

James Harvey, a spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion Norwich said: "We are aiming to come together for a critical mass bike ride around Norwich on the third Saturday of every month.

"We're doing this to raise awareness of the crisis we're in now, and the need for all of us, including our politicians and business leaders, to make big changes to the way we live."

Apologising for the disruption the event could cause Mr Harvey said: "The disruption caused will be nothing compared with what we, and especially our children, are likely to have to face in years to come."

Activists are expected to gather outside The Forum from midday on Saturday, June 15.

