Cyclists hit Norwich streets to disrupt traffic

Activists trying to raise awareness of climate change and the threat it poses to the planet have staged a 'critical mass' bike ride around Norwich.

The ride, which aimed to "own the road" was organised Extinction Rebellion Norwich, a group which uses non-violent direct action to raise awareness of the climate emergency facing the planet.

Gathering outside the Forum at midday on Saturday, the group of around 100 cyclists, all adorned in face paint and sporting XR flags were sent on their way by Clive Lewis, MP for Norwich south, who although not taking part in the bike ride was there to support the activists.

Mr Lewis said he believed the XR movement was about building "broad base popular political support for the kind of radical changes [the country] needs".

Adding that he believed the climate change was an issue of great concern to the public, when asked about the disruption the event would cause to the city's roads, Mr Lewis said: "Once of the lessons XR learnt in London was that public transport is what you're trying to promote.

"So the disruption caused is a legitimate question but around Norwich this will last about an hour, we will not have a stable civilisation by the latter end of this century and that's a terrifying thought so an hour's disruption on the roads around Norwich to make a point, it's a little insignificant."

James Harvey, a spokesperson for XR Norwich said: "We're doing this to raise awareness of the crisis we're in now, and the need for all of us, including our politicians and business leaders, to make big changes to the way we live.

"We know this could cause some minor disruption to people's travel by car or bus, sorry about that, however we hope this small amount of inconvenience will help highlight the emergency, and wake people up to the need for urgent change.

"The disruption caused will be nothing compared with what we, and especially our children, are likely to have to face in years to come."

Last month the group held a similar event attended by 200 people, the group have said they plan to hold a critical mass cycle ride on a monthly basis.