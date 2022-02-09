Singer Example ends Norwich gig early after fan becomes ill

Example ended his gig in Norwich early after a fan fell ill. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Chart-topping singer Example ended his Norwich gig early after a fan fell ill at his concert.

Example, who was performing at the University of East Anglia (UEA) on Tuesday (February 8) evening, stopped his performance after a girl became unwell.

After the show, Example posted on Twitter: "First time it's ever happened during one of my shows. Didn't know what to do.

Example tweeted following the incident at his gig on Tuesday night. - Credit: Twitter/@example

"Crowd were amazing. Sorry I had to end the gig early but the girl's life was way more important than all of us.

"Thanks for being so understanding Norwich."

Example added that his latest update was that the girl was "okay".