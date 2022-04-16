Everything Everything review: Hauntingly beautiful with glimmers of retro

Everything Everything at The Waterfront, Norwich on April 7, 2022 - Credit: Maya Derrick

There's something hauntingly beautiful about Everything Everything and their music.

From melancholic lyrics with simple yet effective synths to the unique falsetto of frontman Jonathan Higgs, there's plenty that sets them apart from other bands of the moment.

And that was only amplified when seeing them live.

Playing Norwich's Waterfront, the venue was packed to the rafters with revellers of all generations - a testament to the band's contemporary style with glimmers of retro feel as well as their 15-year career at the top of the music game.

The Mercury-nominated five-piece last performed at the popular Norwich venue in their infancy in 2010.

There was barely a moment of the jam-packed set where revellers weren't singing and clapping along to songs from across the six-album discography of the band, all clad head to toe in a dull off-white.

The stand-out performance of the evening was Planets, which Higgs joked with keyboardist Jeremy Pritchard was the first time the complicated layered middle eight had been performed without a hitch all tour.

Upbeat anthem 'Spring / Sun / Winter / Dread' offers a rare moment of positivity compared to the rest of the rest of Get to Heaven as well as the bulk of the rest of Everything Everything's discography, and united the crowd right from the distinct staccato intro.

New track 'Pizza Boy' - which fans have been waiting to see performed live - will have to wait for Raw Data Feel's release next month to listen to in full.

The single already acts as catchy sing along and earworm, as the crowd attempted to echo Higgs while clapping along.

Firm favourites and chart toppers Violent Sun, Distant Past and No Reptiles made up the encore of the already 16-song strong set, with the crowd swelling in movement and voice in a send off that left ears ringing and folk sweating before swiftly exiting the venue.

Everything Everything's sixth album, Raw Data Feel, is set for release on May 20.