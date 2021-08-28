Poll
SURVEY: How has your life changed during the pandemic?
The pandemic has seen us all having to alter aspects of our lives.
These changes may have been short-term as part of lockdown restrictions or resulted in huge changes to your life.
That is why the Norwich Evening News is launching a new project to learn how lockdown has changed readers' lives.
From working from home, to thinking about your spending, savings or career, the pandemic has been a factor in making potentially life-changing decisions.
Easing of restrictions may have changed your views or strengthened them as some prepare for the new school term or look to get away.
We want to know how the pandemic has affected you and your outlook on life.
With that in mind, we have created this survey which should take around 10 minutes.
We will publish the results in the coming weeks.