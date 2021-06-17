Big screen unveiled in pub garden for big match

Published: 6:14 PM June 17, 2021

A big screen is the centrepiece of a revamped beer garden as a Norwich pub sets up for a summer of sunshine and sport.

The outdoor screen has been put up outside the Boundary Pub on Aylsham Road, Norwich, to show all the Euro 2020 matches.

Licensee Kelly Reeman, who took on the Craft Union pub in October 2019, said: "It has been absolutely fantastic.

"The atmosphere is amazing. The cinema screen has been amazing. We have seen so many new faces. It lights up Mile Cross."

The 49-year-old, who previously worked for Norfolk County Council and Norse as a trade union official, said the pub was selected as on of 12 Craft Union businesses in the country to host a big screen.

She added it was a good addition to the half an acre beer garden which she had carried out major improvements on during lockdown.

Under Covid restrictions, the garden has 40 tables spaced two metres apart.

Miss Reeman, who has two children and two grandchildren, has employed 10 people and had made the pub family-friendly and said many families had enjoyed the matches so far with customers following restrictions.

"We have quite a lot of loss over lockdown and this gives something for people to look forward to," she added.

The most popular matches so far had been the England v Croatia match on June 13 and Poland v Slovakia clash on June 14.

"There was a lot of singing during the Poland match which was lovely to hear," said Miss Reeman.

The licensee was also keen to give back to the community by raising money for worthy causes and wanted to get local residents involved.

This involved raising money for charities through a burger van on the site four days a week, giving out donated furniture to people in need during lockdown and getting nearby residents to put plants in the beer garden.

She also wants to reopen the pub's function room and revamp a private garden off that room, when Covid restrictions allow, for people who are still anxious about mixing after the lockdown.

People cannot book tables inside or outside the pub and the screen is on until 11pm when matches are on.

