Norwich restaurant nominated for prestigious award

Published: 4:37 PM October 11, 2021

Erpingham House has been nominated for an award that celebrates and recognises innovation. - Credit: Contributed

A Norwich restaurant has been nominated for an award that celebrates innovation in the hospitality industry.

Erpingham House, located in Tombland, has been shortlisted for R200's 'One to Watch' award.

The annual awards recognise the most innovative operators and top performers in the multi-site restaurant sector with the shortlist put together with the help of industry experts.

Loui Blake, founder of Erpingham House, said: "It's really encouraging for us after such a challenging time.

"To be listed alongside big national operators from across the UK, especially as a fully vegan offering, is testament to the hard work of the team and shows that plant-based food is really entering the mainstream market."

Erpingham House's headquarters in Tombland, Norwich. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Mr Blake believes it is his company's aim of offering more opportunities to learn about plant-based foods which stands Erpingham House apart from others in the space.

He said: "We're a mission-driven business and I like to think we're fairly good at communicating our ethos.

"People are becoming more interested in plant-based food and we offer an accessible, normal environment with craveable yet healthier food.

"We've really been supported by our community to understand how we can best serve them."

Erpingham House, which is renowned for its pink interiors in Norwich, also has restaurants in Brighton and Edinburgh.

Items on the menu include harissa roasted squash, mushroom and truffle pasta and bao buns.

Looking ahead, Mr Blake is targeting expansion and wants to take the brand to new cities while diversifying its offering locally.

He added: "We'll soon open an Erpingham Cafe which we're very excited about.

"However, we're focused on developing our current locations to be the best they can be. We'll soon launch an online offering so watch out for that."

Erpingham House is just one of many Norwich businesses which have been nominated for an award recently.

Seven restaurants in the city, including Namaste Village and Dhaba at Fifteen, are up for prizes at the English Curry Awards 2021.