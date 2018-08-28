Epiphany youth celebration lights up skies near Norwich

Some 200 young people and their families enjoyed a candlelit Mass and fireworks as a celebration of Epiphany in Poringland.

The annual Epiphany Candlelight Mass took place at the church of Our Lady of the Annunciation, and was organised by the Ignite team with attendees from across Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Bishop of East Anglia, the Rt Rev Alan Hopes, said: “The fireworks are part of our celebration of Christmas because we are lighting up the sky with our belief that Jesus Christ is the true light of the world. That is the faith which we share, drawing others into the light that gives such hope.”

Families from across the Diocese of East Anglia enjoyed a bonfire, hot dogs and a firework display on Sunday evening.

The Epiphany Mass gave participants the chance to light a candle and donate a present to be given to children who are refugees in the UK.