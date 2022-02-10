Entry for Run Norwich postponed after fault with online system

The organisers of Run Norwich have apologised after a fault with its registration system this morning. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Entry to take part in the city centre 10km marathon, which was due to go live on Thursday, February 10, has been postponed.

It is an event, organised by Norwich City Community Sports Foundation, which thousands apply for every year and typically sells out within hours.

⚠️ Due to an unexpected problem with Active, the entry system we use for Run Norwich, we have been forced to postpone the opening of general entries. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/YksEnCwu4d — Run Norwich (@runnorwich) February 10, 2022

In a statement on the official Run Norwich website it states: "Due to an unexpected problem with Active - the entry system we use for Run Norwich - we have been forced to postpone the opening of general entries.

"When Active inform us that the issue is resolved, we will communicate a new time for general entries to open, giving at least 24 hours’ notice to our email database and on our website and social media channels.

"This includes an extension of the priority entry window for those who tried to enter this morning before 8:30am. We apologise for the inconvenience this morning."