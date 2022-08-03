Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Norwich artist celebrates Norfolk-based Lionesses' success

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 6:30 AM August 3, 2022
City artist Ricky Minns, known by many as Ruddy Muddy, has sketched a tribute to Norfolk Lioness Lauren Hemp.

City artist Ricky Minns, known by many as Ruddy Muddy, has sketched a tribute to Norfolk Lioness Lauren Hemp. - Credit: Ricky Minns / Archant

A popular city artist, known for his unique approach, has paid tribute to Norfolk Lioness Lauren Hemp.

Ricky Minns, who is better known as Ruddy Muddy, has sketched North Walsham-born Hemp who was part of the victorious England team that beat Germany at Wembley.

Ruddy, like 17.4 million other England fans, was on the edge of his seat as the Lionesses beat the old rivals 2-1 in the Euro 2022 final last Sunday.

He has become well know for using mud to create his art. 

The 47-year-old artist said: "I followed the tournament from the start.

"There was this wave of enthusiasm and excitement people got caught up in - including myself.

"Lauren was absolutely brilliant throughout the tournament and especially during the final.

Lauren Hemp scored a goal and set up another during England's Euro 2022 tournament.

Lauren Hemp scored a goal and set up another during England's Euro 2022 tournament. - Credit: Ruddy Muddy

Most Read

  1. 1 City woman 'on the brink' after getting no Ukraine payments
  2. 2 Popular city nature spot undergoes £50K revamp
  3. 3 'I sleep with a knife next to bed': Woman's break-in hell
  1. 4 Bench seats 'ripped out' at beauty spot as vandals strike again
  2. 5 Injured tortoise removed from Norwich train line after causing delays
  3. 6 Man assaulted after getting into argument in city
  4. 7 Two-car crash in Norwich causes delays
  5. 8 Clyde the tortoise undergoes shell surgery after being struck by train
  6. 9 Music festival cancelled due to costs and 'complexity of running it'
  7. 10 Van driver faces jail after crash while going wrong-way on A47

"It really was no different to watching the men's team last year - but with a much better outcome."

Ruddy's piece was actually sketched out during the group stages of the tournament.

He added: "I wanted to show support and respect for Lauren's game.

"Not even knowing what the outcome would be I just loved the fact a local sports personality had done so well on the world's biggest stage.

"I used to play a lot of football when I was younger and I know what it was like for the boys.

"I can't imagine how hard it would've been for girls even a few years ago.

"So to get to where she has, where she's come from, is frankly incredible."

Ruddy Muddy at the Norfolk Showground's Summer Fayre creating Euros 2020 football themed art of Rahe

Ruddy Muddy, also known as Norwich artist Ricky Minns - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Winger Hemp, 21, played six games for the Lionesses at Euro 2022 - scoring one goal and assisting another.

Ruddy Muddy hopes that his drawing came help boost the women's game further.

He said: "For me I've watched them play every game so I know the players.

"But people may have listened on the radio or maybe not even watched the games at all.

"I know nothing I do will come close to what Lauren, or the rest of the team, have accomplished during the tournament to help boost women's football.

"The drawing is almost like a thank you for what both she and the team did for the country."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

The AP5480 Norwich to Palma flight has been unable to take off

Norwich Live News

Norwich flight to Majorca held up by more than 40 hours

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The Bull in Hellesdon 

Facebook group BANS negative comments about pub sparking 'censorship' row

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Brenda Ward with one of the three acacia trees in Ruskin Road, which is overhanging her home

Furious woman fears 'deadly overhanging trees could kill someone'

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Dad Alex and son Oliver had been looking forward to a holiday in Palma

Norwich Live News

'It's chaos' - Dad's frustration as Norwich flight delayed by 24 hours

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon