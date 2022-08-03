Norwich artist celebrates Norfolk-based Lionesses' success

City artist Ricky Minns, known by many as Ruddy Muddy, has sketched a tribute to Norfolk Lioness Lauren Hemp. - Credit: Ricky Minns / Archant

A popular city artist, known for his unique approach, has paid tribute to Norfolk Lioness Lauren Hemp.

Ricky Minns, who is better known as Ruddy Muddy, has sketched North Walsham-born Hemp who was part of the victorious England team that beat Germany at Wembley.

Ruddy, like 17.4 million other England fans, was on the edge of his seat as the Lionesses beat the old rivals 2-1 in the Euro 2022 final last Sunday.

He has become well know for using mud to create his art.

The 47-year-old artist said: "I followed the tournament from the start.

"There was this wave of enthusiasm and excitement people got caught up in - including myself.

"Lauren was absolutely brilliant throughout the tournament and especially during the final.

Lauren Hemp scored a goal and set up another during England's Euro 2022 tournament. - Credit: Ruddy Muddy

"It really was no different to watching the men's team last year - but with a much better outcome."

Ruddy's piece was actually sketched out during the group stages of the tournament.

He added: "I wanted to show support and respect for Lauren's game.

"Not even knowing what the outcome would be I just loved the fact a local sports personality had done so well on the world's biggest stage.

"I used to play a lot of football when I was younger and I know what it was like for the boys.

"I can't imagine how hard it would've been for girls even a few years ago.

"So to get to where she has, where she's come from, is frankly incredible."

Ruddy Muddy, also known as Norwich artist Ricky Minns - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Winger Hemp, 21, played six games for the Lionesses at Euro 2022 - scoring one goal and assisting another.

Ruddy Muddy hopes that his drawing came help boost the women's game further.

He said: "For me I've watched them play every game so I know the players.

"But people may have listened on the radio or maybe not even watched the games at all.

"I know nothing I do will come close to what Lauren, or the rest of the team, have accomplished during the tournament to help boost women's football.

"The drawing is almost like a thank you for what both she and the team did for the country."