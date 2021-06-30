Fan park crowd told: 'Sit down or we’ll turn off big screen'

Published: 2:47 PM June 30, 2021

Fans celebrating England's win against Germany at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

England supporters at a Norfolk fan park were warned that the big screen would be switched off if they kept standing up.

More than 400 ecstatic fans gathered at The Arena in Sprowston on Tuesday afternoon to watch their heroes beat Germany 2-0.

The Euro 2020 fixture was shown on a giant 6x3m screen, and the win was met with ecstatic scenes.

Crowds at The Arena in Sprowston getting ready for the England v Germany Euros match. - Credit: Danielle Booden

But it left organisers with a near impossible dilemma of how to make sure supporters continued to comply with Covid licencing guidelines.

Andrew Bunn, director of Ideal Events and founder and promoter of Pop Up Pictures, said: “The only way we can get people to take notice is putting a message up and darkening the screen. If they carry on then they won’t see the game.

“It is only natural to stand up and jump about, but we are doing our best in the current situation and do what environmental health and the council want us to do.

"If we just get security to start telling people to sit down and stop singing, you’re on to a hiding to nothing. People have only come to have a good time. We think this is the best way to tackle it.”