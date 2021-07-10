Southgate Lane to Rice Way - Norwich's England squad links

Published: 6:30 AM July 10, 2021

While there may be no Norwich City players in England's Euro 2020 squad, the city is still bristling with links to Gareth Southgate and his squad.

Here is the definitive list of Norwich connections to the Three Lions to celebrate the prospect of football potentially coming home this Sunday.

Southgate Lane

Running between Bracondale and King Street, Norwich has its very own windy street in homage to England manager Gareth Southgate.

Nestled halfway up the street is Southgate House, a seven-bedroom property with impressive views over the city.

Southgate House which is located on Southgate Lane in Norwich - Credit: Ben Hardy

The covered sign for Southgate Lane from King Street - Credit: Ben Hardy

Pickfords, Heigham Street

Jordan Pickford is known for removing the threat of opposition attacks on the football pitch, but Norwich has its own Pickfords for removals.

The Heigham Street-based removal company will be hoping to see England's number one keep another clean-sheet against the Italians.

Lord mayor of Norwich, Kevin Maguire

While Harry Maguire is busy heading the ball away from the England goal, his namesake Kevin Maguire is acting as the head of the city.

The lord mayor confirmed he has no relation to the no-nonsense central defender.

Lord mayor of Norwich, Kevin Maguire - Credit: Archant

Stepping Stones Café, Surrey Street

John Stones is at the heart of England's defence, while the Stepping Stones Café can be found in the heart of the city centre.

The café meet the needs of the young people in YMCA Norfolk’s supported housing services who are faced with challenging circumstances in their life.

Shaw Trust

Located on Mountergate, the Shaw Trust is a charity which challenges inequality to enable social mobility.

Founded 39 years ago, the charity is 14 years older than its namesake Luke Shaw, who has been in sparkling form for England during the tournament.

Walker Roofing, Greenways

Kyle Walker will be hoping England can raise the roof at Wembley on Sunday.

And if the national stadium should need patching up, the FA should look no further than Walker Roofing Ltd which has been in operation throughout East Anglia since 1973 from its Norwich base.

St Philips Road

Located in Norwich's Golden Triangle, this road shares its names with 'The Yorkshire Pirlo'.

Kalvin Philips has impressed in defensive midfield at his first major international tournament, and can count on the support of those living on St Philips Road come Sunday evening.

St Philips Road in Norwich - Credit: Google Maps

Rice Way

Many England fans will be out in force at The Arena fan zone on Sunday supporting Declan Rice and co with Rice Way just a stone's throw away.

A staff member at Anglian Sharpening and Mower Services confirmed the sign name has not been changed to Declan Rice Way, sadly.

Ukraine's Mykola Shaparenko (centre) battles with England's Luke Shaw (left) and Declan Rice during the UEFA Euro 2020 Quarter Final match at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Picture date: Saturday July 3, 2021. - Credit: PA

Mount Pleasant

Mason Mount is well-represented in Norwich with the aforementioned Mountergate, as well as Mount Pleasant just off Unthank Road.

Henderson Green Primary Academy

Not only does Norwich have a street called Henderson Road, there is also a school which shares the name of England's combative midfielder, who came off the bench to score England's fourth goal against Ukraine.

St Simon and St Jude’s Church

Unlike this Grade I listed parish church, Jude Bellingham will not be redundant anytime soon having impressed in fleeting appearances when called upon for England, aged just 18.

White & Sterling Retirement Living

Both Ben White and Raheem Sterling are a way off from retirement, but both are included in the name of the retired housing and care home provider, based at Heath House in Thorpe Hamlet.

Heath House is just a stone’s throw from the centre of Norwich - Credit: White & Sterling

Norwich Phil-Foden-harmonic Society

Perhaps the symphony orchestra, which was established in Norwich in 1841, can give Three Lions a go if England can win the European Championships this weekend.

The society has been part of the city's musical life since the mid-nineteenth century, while Phil Foden is just 21-years-old.

Harry’s Norwich

Harry Kane's form has picked up since his short loan period at Carrow Road in the 2012/13 season.

His aunt and uncle Eric and Karen Hogg also live in Old Catton and will be cheering on their nephew from the Longe Arms in Spixworth.

England’s Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane and Jordan Henderson celebrate winning the UEFA Euro 2020 semi final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Wednesday July 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

Swagger & Jacks

Many England fans have been calling for Jack Grealish to start for England during Euro 2020.

The title of one Norwich barbershop sounds as if it could be named after Grealish - who has plenty of swagger to boot.