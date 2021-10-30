Emmerdale and Corrie actress in Norwich seeing dinosaurs and enjoying meal
Published: 1:37 PM October 30, 2021
- Credit: Gaynor Faye
Emmerdale and Coronation Street actress Gaynor Faye was spotted on a day out in Norwich.
The actress known best as Judy Mallett in Coronation Street and Megan Macey in Emmerdale visited the city on Friday October 29.
Taking to Instagram, Ms Mallet is pictured at Norwich Cathedral with the GoGoDiscover T.rexes.
Following this, she posted a photo at Benedicts restaurant on St Benedicts Street.
The actress wrote: “What a wonderful way to spend our penultimate day in Norwich - fantastic food.”
Dinosaurs have proved massively popular in Norwich and on Sunday October 31, the city's cathedral will be saying goodbye to Dippy, who has attracted 200,000 visitors.
