Emmerdale and Corrie actress in Norwich seeing dinosaurs and enjoying meal

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:37 PM October 30, 2021
Emmerdale and Coronation Street actress Gaynor Faye was spotted on a day out at Norwich’s Dippy Dinosaur exhibition.

Emmerdale and Coronation Street actress Gaynor Faye was spotted on a day out at Norwich’s Dippy Dinosaur exhibition. - Credit: Gaynor Faye

Emmerdale and Coronation Street actress Gaynor Faye was spotted on a day out in Norwich. 

The actress known best as Judy Mallett in Coronation Street and Megan Macey in Emmerdale visited the city on Friday October 29. 

Taking to Instagram, Ms Mallet is pictured at Norwich Cathedral with the GoGoDiscover T.rexes. 

Following this, she posted a photo at Benedicts restaurant on St Benedicts Street.  

The actress wrote: “What a wonderful way to spend our penultimate day in Norwich - fantastic food.” 

Dinosaurs have proved massively popular in Norwich and on Sunday October 31, the city's cathedral will be saying goodbye to Dippy, who has attracted 200,000 visitors. 

