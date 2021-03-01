News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack arrive in Norwich for filming

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:58 PM March 1, 2021    Updated: 4:12 PM March 1, 2021
Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack star in Good Luck To You, Leo Grande being shot in Norwich this March.

Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack star in Good Luck To You, Leo Grande being shot in Norwich this March.

Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack have both been spotted in Norwich ahead of filming for new comedy drama Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.

The film will be shot in the city throughout March at an undisclosed location and will be directed by Sophie Hyde from an original screenplay by comedian and writer Katy Brand.

Academy award-winning actress Emma Thompson and Peaky Blinders actor Daryl McCormack, who plays Isaiah in the hit series, were seen in Norwich on Sunday afternoon walking in the city centre. 

Daryl posted a tweet saying "making friends in Norwich" with a video of a bug crawling along his hand.

A fan also posted on Twitter on Monday and said: "Um okay, so Emma Thompson is not only staying in my city at the moment, but apparently she keeps stopping by my favourite coffee shop? This can't be real. Is reality folding in on itself?" 

Emma Thompson during the Late Night photocall held at the Corinthia Hotel, London.

Emma Thompson will star in film Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, which is being filmed in Norwich this March.

Rising star Daryl McCormack takes on the eponymous role of Leo Grande, a sex worker in his 20s hired by Nancy Stokes, played by Emma Thompson.

Nancy yearns for some adventure and human connection, which she feels she was robbed of in her stable but stale marriage.

To make things right, the ex-teacher devises a plan and hires the services of Leo Grande for a night.

Emma Thompson's credits include Saving Mr Banks, Love Actually and Sense and Sensibility and she has won two Oscars. 

Peaky Blinders actor Daryl McCormack will star in Good Luck To You, Leo Grande being filmed in Norwich. 

Peaky Blinders actor Daryl McCormack will star in Good Luck To You, Leo Grande being filmed in Norwich.

The film will be produced by Genesius Pictures, which was founded by Debbie Gray and Julian Gleekin in 2014 and has offices in London, Norfolk and Sydney.

Mrs Gray lives in Burnham Market with her husband Frank who did the paintings in her 2019 film Mrs Lowry & Son, about artist L.S. Lowry and the relationship with his mother, starring Timothy Spall and Vanessa Redgrave.

Debbie and Frank Gray

Debbie and Frank Gray

Norwich has been chosen as a filming location for many projects in recent years, including Netflix's 2020 Christmas musical Jingle Jangle in Elm Hill and 2017 film Tulip Fever at Norwich Cathedral. 

Have you spotted film crews in Norwich? Email louisa.baldwin@archant.co.uk 

Norwich News

