Injured Duke of Edinburgh crash passenger has ‘no idea if royal is sorry’

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King�s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop Archant

A mother-of-two who was injured in a dramatic car crash involving the Duke of Edinburgh has claimed no-one from the Royal family has contacted her to offer an apology.

A new Land Rover is delivered to the Sandringham estate less that 24 hours after Prince Philip was involved in a crash on the A149. Picture Geoff Robinson Photography. A new Land Rover is delivered to the Sandringham estate less that 24 hours after Prince Philip was involved in a crash on the A149. Picture Geoff Robinson Photography.

Emma Fairweather, 46, broke her wrist when the Kia she was travelling in hit a Land Rover being driven by the Queen’s consort near Sandringham on Thursday.

Separately, police have spoken to the duke after he was pictured driving a new Land Rover without a seatbelt just 48 hours after the crash with a car carrying Ms Fairweather, another woman and a nine-month-old baby.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said Philip exchanged “well-wishes” with the injured women following the collision on the busy A-road, but Ms Fairweather told the Sunday Mirror this was not the case.

She told the paper: “I still haven’t had any contact from the Royal household.

The Duke of Edinburgh at West Newton Church. Picture: Ian Burt The Duke of Edinburgh at West Newton Church. Picture: Ian Burt

“Maybe he should prioritise that over test driving his new car.”

The 97-year-old passed a police eyesight test on Saturday morning as the investigation into Thursday’s crash continues, with police saying “any appropriate action” will be taken if necessary.

Ms Fairweather has questioned whether the duke should continue driving, and added: “It would mean the world to me if Prince Philip said sorry but I have no idea if he’s sorry at all.”

The crash happened as Philip’s Freelander pulled out of a side road on to a stretch of the A149 which was earmarked by the local authority for possible safety measures.

The duke appeared to be travelling without a police protection officer; individuals who guard all senior members of the Royal Family when at public and private events.

At a meeting, coincidentally scheduled for Friday, Norfolk County Council approved plans to lower the speed limit on the road from 60mph to 50mph, backed by speed cameras.

A Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman said the force was aware of the photographs taken on Saturday and that “suitable words of advice have been given to the driver”.

She said: “This is in line with our standard response when being made aware of such images showing this type of offence.”

Buckingham Palace did not comment on the images.