Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Injured Duke of Edinburgh crash passenger has ‘no idea if royal is sorry’

PUBLISHED: 06:55 20 January 2019 | UPDATED: 06:55 20 January 2019

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King�s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King�s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Archant

A mother-of-two who was injured in a dramatic car crash involving the Duke of Edinburgh has claimed no-one from the Royal family has contacted her to offer an apology.

A new Land Rover is delivered to the Sandringham estate less that 24 hours after Prince Philip was involved in a crash on the A149. Picture Geoff Robinson Photography.A new Land Rover is delivered to the Sandringham estate less that 24 hours after Prince Philip was involved in a crash on the A149. Picture Geoff Robinson Photography.

Emma Fairweather, 46, broke her wrist when the Kia she was travelling in hit a Land Rover being driven by the Queen’s consort near Sandringham on Thursday.

Separately, police have spoken to the duke after he was pictured driving a new Land Rover without a seatbelt just 48 hours after the crash with a car carrying Ms Fairweather, another woman and a nine-month-old baby.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said Philip exchanged “well-wishes” with the injured women following the collision on the busy A-road, but Ms Fairweather told the Sunday Mirror this was not the case.

She told the paper: “I still haven’t had any contact from the Royal household.

The Duke of Edinburgh at West Newton Church. Picture: Ian BurtThe Duke of Edinburgh at West Newton Church. Picture: Ian Burt

“Maybe he should prioritise that over test driving his new car.”

The 97-year-old passed a police eyesight test on Saturday morning as the investigation into Thursday’s crash continues, with police saying “any appropriate action” will be taken if necessary.

Ms Fairweather has questioned whether the duke should continue driving, and added: “It would mean the world to me if Prince Philip said sorry but I have no idea if he’s sorry at all.”

The crash happened as Philip’s Freelander pulled out of a side road on to a stretch of the A149 which was earmarked by the local authority for possible safety measures.

The duke appeared to be travelling without a police protection officer; individuals who guard all senior members of the Royal Family when at public and private events.

At a meeting, coincidentally scheduled for Friday, Norfolk County Council approved plans to lower the speed limit on the road from 60mph to 50mph, backed by speed cameras.

A Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman said the force was aware of the photographs taken on Saturday and that “suitable words of advice have been given to the driver”.

She said: “This is in line with our standard response when being made aware of such images showing this type of offence.”

Buckingham Palace did not comment on the images.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

‘Mummy and daddy will mourn forever’ - Fearless five-year-old Sophie Taylor dies a year after cancer diagnosis

Sophie Taylor. Picture: Taylor family

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

‘Mummy and daddy will mourn forever’ - Fearless five-year-old Sophie Taylor dies a year after cancer diagnosis

Sophie Taylor. Picture: Taylor family

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

A few laughs to help you get through Blue Monday

Actor Leslie Nielsen, with actress Jeannette Charles, portraying the Queen of England, in a scene from the Blue Monday dispeller The Naked Gun. Picture: AP Photo/Paramount Pictures, Elliott Marks, File.

‘We have to live our lives and do what we can do but its tragic’ - family still trying to come to terms with death of Norfolk athlete killed in crash

Sze-Ming Cheung (second from left) with his mother Wai-Hing (centre) and brothers Dick (far left) and Jack (far right). PIC: Supplied by Cheung family.

‘How can they survive?’ - Dereham hairdresser’s sponsored silence for Norwich’s homeless

Jane Rice-Smith, left, is taking on a five hour sponsored silence for the homeless and hoping to raise £1,000. Pictured, Jane with daughter Jess Hood at their business Rouge et Noir in Dereham. Picture: IAN BURT

‘Phew!’: Relief for campaigners as developers fail in bid to overturn church planning call

Local residents who are furious about plans drawn up by developers to redevelop St Peter's Methodist Church in Park Lane and replace it with 20 flats + one house. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Man arrested after large packet of class A drugs found ‘within his person’

A man was arrested in Norwich for possession of class A drugs after he was found to be carrying a wrap 'within his person'. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists