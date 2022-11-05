Youngster surprised by messages from Canaries players after operation

A young football fan who was born with a serious condition has revealed she felt “really special” after receiving messages of support from players of her favourite team.

Norwich 10-year-old Emily Norris was born with multi cystic dysplastic kidney (MCDK), which resulted in her right kidney being removed at the age of three and she also had congenital cystic andenmotoid malformation (CCAM), which led to 75pc of her right lung being removed at nine months old.

On Friday (November 4), she underwent an operation to help stop the discomfort caused by a feeding tube she had until she was five and a half, which resulted in a scar, and hoped that her favourite football team – Norwich City Women FC – would offer her messages of support and was left “surprised” with the response.

Emily had an operation to stop the discomfort on November 4 - Credit: PA

Emily's mum Nicol Nicholls, 34, said: “She had messages from 11 of the women’s team players, wishing her a speedy recovery and saying that they can’t wait to see her at a match when she gets better.

“She was so happy as the women’s team are such an inspiration to Emily and other football loving girls – they always make time at the end of matches to take photos and sign shirts or posters.

“Emily said she felt really special.”

Emily was left surprised after Norwich City women's team left messages of support - Credit: PA

The messages of support extended further, with Todd Cantwell and Onel Hernandez from the men’s team and two Canaries legends, Bryan Gunn and Darren Huckerby, sending words of support, as well as City supporters.

Hope everything goes well be thinking of you!💛💚 — Todd Cantwell (@ToddCantwell_10) November 4, 2022

Mrs Nicholls added: “Emily couldn’t believe so many people were thinking about her and was shocked when I showed her just how many fellow canary fans were sending her love.

“One fellow fan offered to let her use his season ticket for a future game which was unbelievably generous.

Emily Norris, in 2014, making her way to Costessey Preschool - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

"Football is an amazing community to be part of.”

The team means so much to Emily that she wore the metallic pastel NCFC third shirt for the surgery, which she bought with her own birthday money on the kit's launch day.