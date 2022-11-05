Youngster surprised by messages from Canaries players after operation
- Credit: PA
A young football fan who was born with a serious condition has revealed she felt “really special” after receiving messages of support from players of her favourite team.
Norwich 10-year-old Emily Norris was born with multi cystic dysplastic kidney (MCDK), which resulted in her right kidney being removed at the age of three and she also had congenital cystic andenmotoid malformation (CCAM), which led to 75pc of her right lung being removed at nine months old.
On Friday (November 4), she underwent an operation to help stop the discomfort caused by a feeding tube she had until she was five and a half, which resulted in a scar, and hoped that her favourite football team – Norwich City Women FC – would offer her messages of support and was left “surprised” with the response.
Emily's mum Nicol Nicholls, 34, said: “She had messages from 11 of the women’s team players, wishing her a speedy recovery and saying that they can’t wait to see her at a match when she gets better.
“She was so happy as the women’s team are such an inspiration to Emily and other football loving girls – they always make time at the end of matches to take photos and sign shirts or posters.
“Emily said she felt really special.”
The messages of support extended further, with Todd Cantwell and Onel Hernandez from the men’s team and two Canaries legends, Bryan Gunn and Darren Huckerby, sending words of support, as well as City supporters.
Mrs Nicholls added: “Emily couldn’t believe so many people were thinking about her and was shocked when I showed her just how many fellow canary fans were sending her love.
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: The star turning on Norwich's Christmas lights this year
- 2 Norwich flight forced to land at Gatwick shortly after take-off
- 3 5 of the best places to see fireworks in and around Norwich
- 4 Campaign group halts bid to take on village pub up for sale
- 5 Four sentenced after admitting running drugs county line in Norwich
- 6 Christmas market with 50 local stalls, mulled wine and DJ coming to city
- 7 Property near city closed after reports of drug-related activity
- 8 City pub named among top four in the country
- 9 Motorist parked in driveway then 'swore' when told to move
- 10 Welsh firm buys Norwich taxi fleet as part of East Anglian expansion
“One fellow fan offered to let her use his season ticket for a future game which was unbelievably generous.
"Football is an amazing community to be part of.”
The team means so much to Emily that she wore the metallic pastel NCFC third shirt for the surgery, which she bought with her own birthday money on the kit's launch day.