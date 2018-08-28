Emergency services rescue three from water in overnight broads drama

Police, fire and ambulance crews rescued three casualties from the Broads in Horning. Photo: Archant picture library.

Emergency services were called to rescue three casualties after a car crashed into a river late last night.

Police, fire, ambulance and coastguard attended the scene on Ferry Road, Horning, after a man in his 40s ploughed his car into the broads.

Three men dived into the water to save the driver but had to be rescued by emergency services after getting into trouble.

Fire crews from Wroxham, Sprowston and Carrow used a surface rescue boat to pull the casualties from the water and into the care of the ambulance.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a visit to hospital and remains in custody this morning.