Emergency services rescue three from water in overnight broads drama

PUBLISHED: 07:58 30 October 2018

Police, fire and ambulance crews rescued three casualties from the Broads in Horning. Photo: Archant picture library.

Police, fire and ambulance crews rescued three casualties from the Broads in Horning. Photo: Archant picture library.

Emergency services were called to rescue three casualties from the broads late last night.

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene on Ferry Road, Horning, after reports of three people in the water at around 11.45 Monday night.

Fire crews from Wroxham, Sprowston and Carrow used a surface rescue boat to remove the casualties from the water abd into the care of the ambulance.

More information to follow.

