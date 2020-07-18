Woman rescued from river in centre of Norwich

A woman had to be rescued from the river in the centre of Norwich.

Emergency services were called to reports of someone in difficulty in the water at shortly before 5pm on Friday, July 17.

The woman was seen in the water close to Quayside.

Police and the fire service attended after it was reported the woman could not get out of the river.

Fire crews and the technical rescue unit including the rescue boat were called to the scene.

Police used saving equipment to retrieve the woman safely from the water.