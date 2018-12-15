Emergency services called to crash in Banningham

Emergency services were called to a crash in Banningham. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Emergency services were called after a crash on a Norfolk road caused an electric cable to start arcing.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police, the ambulance service and a fire crew from Aylsham were called to Banningham at just after 4.45pm.

There had been a crash in North Walsham Road, which had led to the problem with the cable.

The fire crew helped to make the scene safe while police and ambulance crews worked.