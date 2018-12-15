Search

Sunshine and Showers

Emergency services called to crash in Banningham

15 December, 2018 - 17:52
Emergency services were called to a crash in Banningham. Photo: Denise Bradley

Emergency services were called after a crash on a Norfolk road caused an electric cable to start arcing.

Police, the ambulance service and a fire crew from Aylsham were called to Banningham at just after 4.45pm.

There had been a crash in North Walsham Road, which had led to the problem with the cable.

The fire crew helped to make the scene safe while police and ambulance crews worked.

