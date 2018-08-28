Trapped person released from bathroom by fire service

Fire and ambulance services were called to a Norwich home after receiving reports of a person trapped in a bathroom.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to Winchester Tower on Vauxhall Street at 1.57pm on Monday.

One appliance from Carrow arrived at the scene at 2.04pm and released the person from the bathroom with small gear.

The East of England Ambulance Service assisted at the incident.

More to follow.