Forensic team seen at ongoing police incident in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:03 PM March 20, 2022
Westwick Street, Norwich, police incident

There were a number of emergency services vehicles in Westwick Street - Credit: Simon Parkin

There is an ongoing incident in a street in Norwich which has soon police and ambulances swoop on the area.

Emergency services have been attending an incident in Westwick Street since at least 3.30pm this afternoon, March 20.

There is a large number of police vehicles in attendance as well as ambulance crews.

As of 3.30pm, there were four police vehicles at the scene as well as two ambulances and a critical care car from East England Air Ambulance.

Witnesses have said that some in attendance appeared to be in forensic suits and entering properties in the road.

Westwick Street, Norwich, police incident

Two ambulances and a critical care car also attended the scene - Credit: Simon Parkin

The nature of the incident is currently unknown.

The incident does not seem to be affecting traffic on the road.

Emergency services are parked on the right, leaving the left lane open for traffic.

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

