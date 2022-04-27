Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

Multiple emergency services attend city centre incident

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:53 PM April 27, 2022
The incident happened on Wednesday (April 27) afternoon.

The incident happened on Wednesday (April 27) afternoon. - Credit: Archant

Multiple emergency services were called to the scene of a "medical incident" in the city.

Three ambulances, one fire engine and one East Anglian Air Ambulance vehicle were in attendance.

Three ambulances, one fire engine and one East Anglian Air Ambulance vehicle were in attendance. - Credit: Archant

An eyewitness at the scene confirmed three ambulances, one fire engine and one East Anglian Air Ambulance vehicle were dealing with the incident in Westlegate, Norwich, at about 4.30pm on Wednesday, April 27.

A fire engine from Carrow attended the incident in Westlegate, Norwich.

A fire engine from Carrow attended the incident in Westlegate, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed: "One fire engine from Carrow is assisting the ambulance service."

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Police are searching for a driver who hit another car leaving three injured before driving off.

Search for driver after three hurt in Norwich hit-and-run crash

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The Feed's charity cafe at Waterloo Park was targeted by vandals this weekend, (inset) Chris Elliot

Yobs wreck brand new outdoor furniture at charity-run park cafe

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Paint stains left on the pavement in Sprowston's Manor Park. Pictured inset is Adrian Barber

Paint thrown on pavement as mum fed up with anti-social behaviour in estate

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews from Norfolk and Suffolk tackled a major chicken shed blaze in Botesdale. Picture: Chris

Emergency services called to chemical leak in Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon