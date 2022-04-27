Multiple emergency services attend city centre incident

Multiple emergency services were called to the scene of a "medical incident" in the city.

Three ambulances, one fire engine and one East Anglian Air Ambulance vehicle were in attendance. - Credit: Archant

An eyewitness at the scene confirmed three ambulances, one fire engine and one East Anglian Air Ambulance vehicle were dealing with the incident in Westlegate, Norwich, at about 4.30pm on Wednesday, April 27.

A fire engine from Carrow attended the incident in Westlegate, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed: "One fire engine from Carrow is assisting the ambulance service."