Multiple emergency services attend city centre incident
Published: 4:53 PM April 27, 2022
Multiple emergency services were called to the scene of a "medical incident" in the city.
An eyewitness at the scene confirmed three ambulances, one fire engine and one East Anglian Air Ambulance vehicle were dealing with the incident in Westlegate, Norwich, at about 4.30pm on Wednesday, April 27.
A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed: "One fire engine from Carrow is assisting the ambulance service."