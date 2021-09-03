Emergency mobile data fund launched for Norwich residents

Published: 1:42 PM September 3, 2021

An emergency mobile data fund has been made available to benefit people in Norwich who can’t access the internet.

The Norwich Good Economy Commission – a collaboration between Norwich City Council, University of East Anglia (UEA) and other partners - is trialling the fund between August and October 2021.

Residents who are referred to the scheme will be posted an EE SIM Card with 25gb of data, valid for 30 days.

To be eligible for the scheme, a resident must live in the Norwich City Council boundary area, be unable to afford to access short term data or connectivity and have access to a device for use with the SIM.

Emma Hampton, cabinet member for digital inclusion, said: “There are many reasons why people may be unable to pay for connectivity.

“These issues can include being homeless, not having a credit card, or living in abusive and controlling relationships.

“We hope that anyone who may benefit from this does get in touch.”