Em-Chanted: What's in the Tarot cards for Norwich City this season?
- Credit: Archant
In the spirit of Paul the Octopus, who correctly predicted a series of World Cup matches, our own mystic Em-Chanted runs the rule over Norwich City’s chances this season.
Following the disappointment of last season’s relegation from the Premier League, there are feelings of optimism and dread among Norwich City fans.
With the new campaign set to get underway this weekend, I asked the Tarot cards: “What’s in store for the Canaries?”.
Our first card is Temperance, which follows Death in the order of the major arcana.
Death represents change and endings – as City have just experienced – which can often be unsettling times.
But Temperance will help to bring balance and harmony into a situation.
It is usually the calm after the storm.
After the upheaval of a relegation, the team will want to face this next challenge with a fresh stance and mindset.
But there will be more obstacles they will have to navigate.
Temperance calls for the team to come up with a new and dynamic plan of action, where solutions can be reached with a calm and levelled head – even when things get tough.
This could prove crucial when the team needs a last-minute goal akin to the swashbuckling promotion winning season of 2018/2019.
Our next card is Justice, which keeps in theme with Temperance.
It is about rebalancing the scales.
It represents truth, fairness and cause and effect.
More specifically, it can also suggest a period of settling disputes, signing documents or contracts.
It teaches us that life at this moment is a result of the choices we have made.
City must look at how they have functioned in the past, take responsibility for their actions and use the lessons they have learned to navigate a better path forward.
If the team does not head this advice, it could all come crumbling down, as pictured in the Tower.
When the Tower appears in a Tarot reading, expect the unexpected – massive change, upheaval and chaos.
But not all is lost, as long as City can spot the cracks in its foundations before it crumbles.
They must break away from old ways of thinking that have been holding the team back.
Finally, we have the Six of Wands, which is an extremely reassuring sight.
City faced many challenges last season and there will be more to come, but if they can use the wisdom they have gained and enforce positive changes, it could be a very fruitful period for the team.
For the Canaries to achieve their targets and seal promotion back to the Premier League, it is imperative to bounce back from setbacks, learn from failure and stay hungry for success.