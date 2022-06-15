Elton John's plane spotted landing at Norwich Airport

The rocket man arrived on earth ahead of his concert in Norwich on Wednesday evening.

Plane enthusiast Josh Knights, 17, spotted Elton John's Bombardier Global Express 6000 touch down at Norwich Airport on Wednesday, June 15, just before 2.50pm.

He said: "We got the times from Flightradar so we knew when he was going to land.

Elton John is bringing his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to Carrow Road, Norwich. - Credit: James Bass

"I often take pictures of planes as they land so we treated it the same as any other jet.

"I knew it was Elton's one because it had a big E on the side."

Mr Knights said he did spot the star briefly and confirmed what he was wearing when he got off the plane.

He added: "He was quickly into his car but I did see he was wearing a purple jacket."

But the aviation superfan confirmed he would not be attending this evening's gig at Carrow Road.

"I wasn't there to see Elton - purely for the plane," said Mr Knights.