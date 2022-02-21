Family heartbroken after 'priceless' Victorian heirloom goes missing

Patrica Elmhirst lost the brooch after dinner on Valentine's Day in Norwich's Norfolk Club in King Street - Credit: Eddie Elmhirst

A treasure which has passed through generations of a city family for more than 100 years has been lost, to the devastation of its owners.

Eddie and Patricia Elmhirst went out for dinner on Valentine's Day with Mrs Elmhirst proudly pinning the arrow-shaped heirloom to her jacket.

But having left the Norfolk Club in Upper King Street on February 14, the couple was heartbroken to find the diamond-encrusted piece missing.

The brooch has been in the family since the 1800's - Credit: Eddie Elmhirst

The brooch has a long history within the Elmhirst’s, with many members of Eddie’s family having stories attached to the brooch.

Eddie himself had hoped to pass the jewellery to his daughter Samantha.

The arrow trinket has been in the families since the 1890s - with the family's name being introduced to Norfolk in the 1700s.

Eddie's family comes for a military background with the brooch paying tribute to this heritage.

Eddie, 80, said: "I have fond memories of my grandmother wearing the brooch.”

The former Anglian Television employee said: "My grandmother Agnes Elmhirst in 1957 and the brooch went to my mother after her."

He said: “I moved to Norwich in the 80s and I then met my wife, Patricia.

"We’ve been together 40 years and there is a photo of her wearing the brooch from 35 years ago.”

Of the evening on February 14, he said: “We left around 11pm and Patricia was still wearing the brooch.

“It was when we got back to our home in the city centre."

The pair are certain the brooch must have been lost between King Street and the Anglian Television carpark that evening.

Eddie has retraced their steps of that evening many times but to no avail.

He said: “It is absolutely priceless to me. It is insured but I really would just rather have the heirloom back in our possession, it holds so many memories for us.

“I am willing to offer a reward for the person who is able to return this heirloom as it really does mean an awful lot to me.”

Eddie is hopeful that an eagle-eyed member of the city will find the lost heirloom.

If they do, they should contact sophie.skyring@archant.co.uk