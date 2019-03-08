Search

Advanced search

See inside historic Elm Hill house, once home to a cursing monk, being brought into the 21st century

PUBLISHED: 11:48 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 17 October 2019

Number Sixteen Elm Hill is being renovated and preserved for future generations. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Number Sixteen Elm Hill is being renovated and preserved for future generations. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A building which survived a fire, two world wars and was once home to a troubled monastery and its angry monk, is being brought into the 21st century, so its story can continue for centuries to come.

Number Sixteen Elm Hill is being renovated and preserved for future generations. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodNumber Sixteen Elm Hill is being renovated and preserved for future generations. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Located on one of Norwich's most picturesque streets, 16 Elm Hill is a grade II listed 16th century three storey town house which is owned by Norwich City Council.

Over the years, the house has served as home to many different characters including Father Ignatius, a preacher and mystic who established a monastery in the street in 1863 and was said to curse those who refused to pray with him.

Now, in order to safeguard it for future generations, the entire building is being renovated by the Norwich Preservation Trust.

Taking on the lease of the property from the city council, NPT, is spending £280,000 on bringing the building up to modern safety standards and expectations, while conserving its historical characteristics and 17th century features.

Inside number sixteen Elm Hill which is currently being renovated and preserved for future generations. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodInside number sixteen Elm Hill which is currently being renovated and preserved for future generations. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Work being carried out on the property includes the strengthening of building's structure, making the roof watertight and installing a modern kitchen and bathroom to make it habitable.

Chloe Canning-Trigg, the project organiser, said during the course of the renovations her and her team had discovered a plaster fireplace and a hidden door.

She said: "It's brilliant, the builders have done an excellent job, it's lovely to see the project coming along and it's been amazing to see it all stripped back."

Stephen Earl, chairman of NPT, said: "We were founded as a partnership between the city council and the Norwich Society, with the trust undertaking and raising funds to save buildings that the council is unable to take on itself.

Number Sixteen Elm Hill is being renovated and preserved for future generations. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodNumber Sixteen Elm Hill is being renovated and preserved for future generations. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"We are delighted that this partnership is continuing to save and conserve some of the city's finest listed buildings. It's really wonderful to see."

The renovation work, which is being carried out by BLC Builders along with architect Michael Reynolds and Paul Purslow from Purslows Building Surveyors and Quantity Surveyor Chris Low from Andrew Morton Associates, is due to be completed by January 2020.

Once complete, a new tenant will be able to move into the property.

Most Read

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

First tenants moving into apartments overlooking Carrow Road with Norwich City-themed name

New Canary Quay tenants Andrew Parfitt collects his keys from Paula Strachan of Broadland Housing Association. Picture: Broadland Housing Group

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Colman family to end 25-year contract with Broads Authority over Whitlingham Country Park

Daffodils overlooking large broad at Whitlingham Country Park, Norwich

Delia to fund coaches to take campaigners to march demanding final say on Brexit

Delia Smith Credit: Denise Bradley

Most Read

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

First tenants moving into apartments overlooking Carrow Road with Norwich City-themed name

New Canary Quay tenants Andrew Parfitt collects his keys from Paula Strachan of Broadland Housing Association. Picture: Broadland Housing Group

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Colman family to end 25-year contract with Broads Authority over Whitlingham Country Park

Daffodils overlooking large broad at Whitlingham Country Park, Norwich

Delia to fund coaches to take campaigners to march demanding final say on Brexit

Delia Smith Credit: Denise Bradley

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘It’s winding me up’: Anger over cars parked on tight bend

Mary Plumstead has to wait in the middle of the road to get a taxi into Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

The two new Norwich buildings declared ‘at risk’ of being lost

Bishop Salmon's Porch, left, and 28 and 30 Elm Hill, which have been added to Historic England's At Risk register. Photo: Historic England

‘We’re fully expecting a reaction’ – Former Norwich midfielder says Bournemouth will be ready for rejuvenated City

Andrew Surman joined Bournemouth from Norwich in 2014 Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Gym firm to close after it loses out to heavyweight rival

Pic: Archant

See inside historic Elm Hill house, once home to a cursing monk, being brought into the 21st century

Number Sixteen Elm Hill is being renovated and preserved for future generations. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists