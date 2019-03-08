See inside historic Elm Hill house, once home to a cursing monk, being brought into the 21st century

A building which survived a fire, two world wars and was once home to a troubled monastery and its angry monk, is being brought into the 21st century, so its story can continue for centuries to come.

Number Sixteen Elm Hill is being renovated and preserved for future generations. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Number Sixteen Elm Hill is being renovated and preserved for future generations. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Located on one of Norwich's most picturesque streets, 16 Elm Hill is a grade II listed 16th century three storey town house which is owned by Norwich City Council.

Over the years, the house has served as home to many different characters including Father Ignatius, a preacher and mystic who established a monastery in the street in 1863 and was said to curse those who refused to pray with him.

Now, in order to safeguard it for future generations, the entire building is being renovated by the Norwich Preservation Trust.

Taking on the lease of the property from the city council, NPT, is spending £280,000 on bringing the building up to modern safety standards and expectations, while conserving its historical characteristics and 17th century features.

Work being carried out on the property includes the strengthening of building's structure, making the roof watertight and installing a modern kitchen and bathroom to make it habitable.

Chloe Canning-Trigg, the project organiser, said during the course of the renovations her and her team had discovered a plaster fireplace and a hidden door.

She said: "It's brilliant, the builders have done an excellent job, it's lovely to see the project coming along and it's been amazing to see it all stripped back."

Stephen Earl, chairman of NPT, said: "We were founded as a partnership between the city council and the Norwich Society, with the trust undertaking and raising funds to save buildings that the council is unable to take on itself.

"We are delighted that this partnership is continuing to save and conserve some of the city's finest listed buildings. It's really wonderful to see."

The renovation work, which is being carried out by BLC Builders along with architect Michael Reynolds and Paul Purslow from Purslows Building Surveyors and Quantity Surveyor Chris Low from Andrew Morton Associates, is due to be completed by January 2020.

Once complete, a new tenant will be able to move into the property.