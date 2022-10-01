'A window on history' : Charity boss on attending Queen's funeral

The boss of a Norwich-based charity has spoken about his pride at attending the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Eliot Lyne, chief executive of the Norfolk Wildlife Trust, was invited by Buckingham Palace to be a part of history at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

Members of the royal family were joined by dignitaries, heads of state and celebrities at the service.

And Mr Lyne was "completely astounded" by the invite on behalf of the trust which the Queen was a patron of.

Commenting on the experience in London, Mr Lyne said: "It was such an unusual and never to be repeated occasion. It was a window on history.

"I sat in the front row of the nave to the west of the abbey for what was a very emotional service.

"The bit that really got me was the piper at the end. It was over my left shoulder, so I couldn’t see them, but there was something incredibly moving as the sound got quieter and quieter.

"You could see how much this affected the royal family too - as well as a momentous occasion, this was a family funeral."

Norfolk Wildlife Trust chief executive Eliot Lyne is pictured to the right of the late Queen's coffin - Credit: Norfolk Wildlife Trust

The streets of Norwich were deserted while the funeral took place as shops closed out of respect for the longest reigning monarch of more than 70 years.

Mr Lyne noticed a unique atmosphere in the capital as well on the momentous occasion.

He recalled: "I felt an air of thankfulness around London that day, and a sense of gratitude for the Queen’s long and unfaltering service.

“The day itself was unforgettable and equally so was the Queen’s long dedication to Norfolk Wildlife Trust and our county’s wildlife.

The funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II in London - Credit: Chris Bishop

"It was such an honour to be invited to represent the trust, all it stands for and everyone that has worked with the organisation over the past 70 years."

Norfolk Wildlife Trust's visitor centres and office were closed on the day of the state funeral as a mark of respect.

But the reserves remained open for visitors who wanted to pay their respects in a peaceful environment.