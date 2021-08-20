Two men attacked by teens 'young enough to be their grandkids'

Published: 2:54 PM August 20, 2021 Updated: 3:53 PM August 20, 2021

One of the elderly men says he was hit in the head with a bike lock during the fight at Anglia Square - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Two men aged 62 and 59 claim they were beat up in the street by a gang of teenagers "young enough to be their grandchildren".

The two men, who did not want to be named, were attacked by the group — all in their late teens to early 20s — under the flyover by Anglia Square in Norwich yesterday afternoon.

Police confirmed they received a report of the incident at 4.11pm and enquiries are currently ongoing.

One of the men, aged 62, was left with a gash on the side of his head after reportedly being hit with a heavy bike D-lock while he lay on the ground.

The fight took place under the flyover along Magdalen Street - Credit: Sarah Burgess

He said: "We were just sitting by the alleyway under the bridge trying to help out this drunk guy.

"Suddenly this young lad, maybe 18 or something, walked down the alleyway towards us, asking us what we were looking at.

"He walked off shouting, but then came back 20 minutes later with his mates.

"The drunk guy cleared off, and these teenagers started on us for nothing. The whole thing was ridiculous.

"They were young enough to be my grandchildren.

"I fell over and landed on the ground and was struggling to get up. When I was down they smacked me in the head with this huge lock."

His friend, who turns 60 on Saturday, said: "We tried to defend ourselves but they pushed their bikes in the way of us.

"There were about five or six of them who ambushed us.

"Someone hit me twice on the chest with the lock. I reckon I've got a couple of broken ribs."

Eyewitnesses said the person who called the police had tried to break up the fight first.

One woman said: "He was with his girlfriend and daughter in a pram, but one of the younger lads actually shoved into the girlfriend.

"He tried to restrain a couple of them but when even more came on bikes he called the police.

"There were kids everywhere just watching the whole thing and crying."

Both incidents took place on Magdalen Street - within an hour of each other - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Just under an hour later at 5pm, even more emergency services swooped on the street.

In an unrelated incident, a man suffered a cardiac arrest, with the ambulance service using a defibrillator to resuscitate him.

The ambulance service spokesman said he was transported to the N&N for "further assessment and care".