Red wine, yoga and smiling - Eileen's secrets for reaching incredible age of 110
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
What a truly amazing woman!
Norfolk's oldest person Eileen Ash has celebrated her 110th birthday - and put the secret of her long life down to being happy, drinking red wine and keeping fit with yoga.
The former spy and international cricketer marked her landmark birthday at her home at Castlemeadow Care's St John’s House care home in Norwich.
Cards and well wishes flooded in from around the world and she even got a special Twitter video message from England cricketers, including men's team captain Joe Root.
The wellbeing team at the home made Eileen’s birthday extra special with a handmade personalised cricket bat for her, a professional portrait and personalised decorations.
Her over-riding wish was for her family to join her on her special day and of course for a glass or two of her favourite red wine.
Eileen was asked about her day and how she felt about being 110. She replied: “It’s absolutely amazing.
"I’ve been so lucky in my life and have done some lovely things.
"I’ve been very close to my family and have been very lucky to have been healthy for so long.”
She was asked whether she has a secret for living so long, to which she replied “Being happy and smiling a lot, red wine, and keeping fit with yoga!”
Fiona Mawby, the wellbeing manager at the care home, said that Eileen likes to start off her day with a nice lay in, she has her breakfast brought to her then enjoys a walk.
Eileen also loves fitness class on Fridays.
Fiona said: “She is always saying ‘be happy, be happy.’ She loves being around people, I’ve never met anyone quite like her, she just wakes up happy.
“She had her booster on October 28 and she even did that with a smile on her face and her thumbs up,” said Fiona.
She added: “She is a party queen having had three parties for this special birthday, she is a free spirit.
“She is a woman of the world and nothing phases her, she really is amazing.”
The incredible achievements of Eileen Ash.
She played international cricket for England and is an honorary life member of the Marylebone Cricket Club, having been rewarded with this honour when she celebrated her 100th birthday.
In 2017, aged 105, she was invited to ring the bell at the Lord’s cricket ground to mark the start of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. She returned to Lord’s in 2019 when her portrait was unveiled to mark her achievement as the oldest living international cricketer.
Eileen worked for MI6 during World War 2 and then continued to work with them for a further 11 years.
She and her husband moved to Norwich to retire, and took up golf, finally stopping playing at the age of 98.
But her exploits were far from over, as she passed her driving test at the age of 105
Then to mark her 106th birthday, she was taken for a flight in a Tiger Moth plane.
In November 2018, she opened the Eileen Ash Sports Hall, named in her honour at The Hewett Academy in Norwich.