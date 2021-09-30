Teen directors premiere gritty new film

Published: 11:50 AM September 30, 2021

The cast and crew of the film have all pulled together to create Petty Crime From left to right: Jayson Peralta, James Bird, Jason Fisher, Harvey Coe and Freddie Wakefield - Credit: Henry Bush

Two childhood friends have released their debut short film - written, shot and directed in Norwich.

‘Petty Crime’ is the debut short from Birdbush Productions - filmmaking duo James Bird and Henry Bush, both just 18.

The film captures the emotional implications of the issues around youth crime and the process of escaping a toxic friendship.

The film aims to have viewers “rooting for the bad guy" and promises an "engaging plot line and unanswered plot lines”.

The film has been filmed across Norwich locations From left to right: Henry Bush, James Bird, Abbie Neale and Harvey Coe - Credit: Jack Jackson

And for Norwich folk there will be many locations in the film they recognise.

You may also want to watch:

The duo wanted to stay true to their roots and feature areas that were part of their childhood when they were growing up in the city.

James said: “Together with a talented group of writers, cast and crew we spent a large amount of time writing and planning Petty Crime without knowing when would be a safe time to get into production.”

The film has been made using lots of local young people and was partly funded by crowdfunding From left to right: Abbie Neale, Robson Medler and Henry Bush - Credit: Jack Jackson

“I think this film has marked the beginning of a creative career,” Henry added.

As well as writing, co-directing and even playing a small role in the film, James also provided the main music score for Petty Crime, and has paid tribute to those who supported the project both physically and financially.

“We’ve felt really lucky and grateful to be able to produce a piece of work with the knowledge that people will back it all the way,” he said.

That a wrap! Norwich eighteen year old film duo complete their film. - Credit: James Bird

Henry added: “I’ve also found it particularly nerve-racking releasing it to the world after obsessing over it for many months since I don’t know what people will make of it.”

He claims the project has taught him to trust and believe in himself more than he used to.

James said: “We couldn’t have made this film without the support of our friends and family, as well as the generous donations from our Crowdfunder's who came together to raise more than £500 for the film to be released.”

The poster for the film has now been released. - Credit: James Bird/Henry Bush



The film is available to stream now for free on YouTube and a behind the scenes look into the creation of the project will be available in the future