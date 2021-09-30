News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Teen directors premiere gritty new film

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 11:50 AM September 30, 2021   
From left to right: Jayson Peralta, James Bird, Jason Fisher, Harvey Coe and Freddie Wakefield

The cast and crew of the film have all pulled together to create Petty Crime From left to right: Jayson Peralta, James Bird, Jason Fisher, Harvey Coe and Freddie Wakefield - Credit: Henry Bush

Two childhood friends have released their debut short film - written, shot and directed in Norwich.  

‘Petty Crime’ is the debut short from Birdbush Productions - filmmaking duo James Bird and Henry Bush, both just 18. 

The film captures the emotional implications of the issues around youth crime and the process of escaping a toxic friendship. 

The film aims to have viewers “rooting for the bad guy" and promises an "engaging plot line and unanswered plot lines”. 

The film has been filmed across Norwich locations From left to right: Henry Bush, James Bird, Abbie Neale and Harvey Coe

The film has been filmed across Norwich locations From left to right: Henry Bush, James Bird, Abbie Neale and Harvey Coe - Credit: Jack Jackson

And for Norwich folk there will be many locations in the film they recognise. 

You may also want to watch:

The duo wanted to stay true to their roots and feature areas that were part of their childhood when they were growing up in the city.  

James said: “Together with a talented group of writers, cast and crew we spent a large amount of time writing and planning Petty Crime without knowing when would be a safe time to get into production.” 

From left to right: Abbie Neale, Robson Medler and Henry Bush

The film has been made using lots of local young people and was partly funded by crowdfunding From left to right: Abbie Neale, Robson Medler and Henry Bush - Credit: Jack Jackson

Most Read

  1. 1 WATCH: Extraordinary queues for petrol in Norwich
  2. 2 At last, danger bush gets the chop!
  3. 3 'We are not scared': Market traders square up to coffee giant
  1. 4 Rush hour delays on some roads as petrol queues continue
  2. 5 Man wanted for attempted Norwich burglary
  3. 6 Property spotlight: See inside this Norwich home with city views
  4. 7 Three cars smash into wall at petrol station as bosses take action
  5. 8 'We will sell everything we own' - Norwich man's £5k-a-month cancer bill
  6. 9 Opening date REVEALED for long-awaited park cafe
  7. 10 Buyer of £3.4m Royal Arcade is 'large national property firm'

“I think this film has marked the beginning of a creative career,” Henry added.

As well as writing, co-directing and even playing a small role in the film, James also provided the main music score for Petty Crime, and has paid tribute to those who supported the project both physically and financially. 

“We’ve felt really lucky and grateful to be able to produce a piece of work with the knowledge that people will back it all the way,” he said.

That a wrap! Norwich eighteen year old film duo complete their film. 

That a wrap! Norwich eighteen year old film duo complete their film. - Credit: James Bird

Henry added: “I’ve also found it particularly nerve-racking releasing it to the world after obsessing over it for many months since I don’t know what people will make of it.” 

He claims the project has taught him to trust and believe in himself more than he used to.   

James said: “We couldn’t have made this film without the support of our friends and family, as well as the generous donations from our Crowdfunder's who came together to raise more than £500 for the film to be released.”  

The poster for the film has now been released. 

The poster for the film has now been released. - Credit: James Bird/Henry Bush

 
The film is available to stream now for free on YouTube and a behind the scenes look into the creation of the project will be available in the future 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cars queuing to get petrol at Tesco Extra on Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norfolk Live | Updated

Norfolk fuel update: Football match called off as crisis reaches day five

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
An IOPC investigation has been launched following a clash between police and two women in Norwich

Video

Police probe launched after video shows officer kick out

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Queues on Plumstead Road East in Thorpe St Andrew on Monday morning. 

Norwich Live | Updated

Queues and pump closures continue across city

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Ann George has set up a petition to raise awareness of the building works going on in Horsford and t

Police called as Horsford tree-hacker strikes again

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon