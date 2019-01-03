Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Norwich street shut and buses diverted for water main works

03 January, 2019 - 15:30
The water main in Edward Street when it burst on December 28. Photo: Bethany Whymark

The water main in Edward Street when it burst on December 28. Photo: Bethany Whymark

Archant

Buses have been diverted after a Norwich road was closed for water main work.

First Buses in Norwich tweeted to say some of their services - including the Pink Line 11/12 buses to Sprowston and the Turquoise line buses to Spixworth - would be diverted to allow for the work on Thursday.

The work on the water main has closed Edward Street to Heath Road.

Anglian Water said its team was completing a repair to a valve on Edward Street/Magdalen Street, and expected the road to reopen by Thursday evening.

It comes after a water main burst on the road on Friday, December 28, before it reopened on Saturday, December 29. It was initially feared it would remain closed all weekend.

Anglian Water said Thursday’s incident was not a second burst, but instead was a smaller job in the same area.

MORE: City centre road reopening after burst water main closure

Check our live map before you travel.

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘Come drink us dry!’ Golden triangle pub calls on people to visit before it closes

Open for business: The team at The York Tavern in Norwich are encouraging customers to visit the pub before it closes on Friday. Picture: Staff

Pub fundraises for family of Norwich veteran killed on A140

The Boundary pub is holding a fundraising event for Anthony Glover in Norwich Pictures: Adrian Judd

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

#includeImage($article, 225)

Car seized after driver ‘left licence in Spain’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Revealed – The ten worst-hit Ipswich streets for fly-tipping

#includeImage($article, 225)

Atmospheric phenomenon could bring snow to the region in January

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club

10 stunning gardens to visit in Norfolk in 2019

Rhodedendroms at Sheringham Park Credit: Antony Kelly

Inquest opens into death of man found in wooded area on Boxing Day

The inquest has opened into the death of a man who was found hanging in a wooded area of Earlham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘I was shaking with rage’ - engineer confronts New Year’s Day burglar reversing car out of drive

Police were called, but the burglar managed to escape on foot having already stolen cash and a bike from the home at Lodge Farm Drive. Photo: Luke Powell

Single mum caught almost four times drink-drive limit on A47 on Boxing Day escapes jail

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists