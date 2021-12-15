News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
What Christmas means to us: Teens release single to raise cash for hospital

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 6:00 PM December 15, 2021
The front cover for the Christmas To Me CD, is being sold for the Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity

The front cover for the Christmas To Me CD, is being sold for the Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity - Credit: Wymondham High Academy

City teenagers have ditched their desks for the decks to produce a Christmas single raising funds for the county's largest hospital. 

Around 15 students and teachers from Wymondham High Academy developed the original song, Christmas To Me, written by science teacher Elliott Catchpole.

The collaborative project involved students recording vocal and instrumental parts, mixing the different aspects together in the school's recording studio and creating the artwork for the charity CDs.

It is raising money for the Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity which helps pay for lifesaving equipment as well as projects to boost the welfare of staff, patients and families at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) and Cromer and District Hospital.

Father-of-two Mr Catchpole, 30, from Woodside Park in Attleborough, wrote the song two years ago on his acoustic guitar.

He said: "We are really proud of it. The song has been completely transformed. It helps the students to showcase their talents. 

"It has been a tough couple of years for staff and pupils. Everyone this year has been able to get together and do something collectively which made it really special. It has brought a lot of joy and the children are chuffed with it.

"I think it is important for pupils to have more than one string to their bow. Extra-curricular activities are good for them and important for their academic studies."

Elliott Catchpole with his two sons Oscar (left) and Arthur.

Elliott Catchpole with his two sons Oscar (left) and Arthur. - Credit: Elliott Catchpole

The school was inspired to raise money for the hospital after Mr Catchpole and two friends raised £8,300 for the Jenny Lind Children's Hospital by running the Loch Ness Marathon in October.

He wanted to thank the hospital for supporting his three-year-old son Oscar, who has a rare genetic disorder which causes life-threatening epileptic seizures.

Mr Catchpole said principal Jonathan Rockey got behind the idea of raising money for the Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity on a long-running basis through future school projects.

Wymondham High Academy pupils recording the Christmas To Me single

Wymondham High Academy pupils recording the Christmas To Me single - Credit: Wymondham High Academy

The teacher also thanked music teacher Flynn Green for his support with the single.

He wanted to create a partnership between the school and NNUH because he felt healthcare workers shared the school's values of creating "responsible, humble and determined" people.

To download a copy visit  https://christmastome.bandcamp.com/track/christmas-to-me and donations can be a minimum of £1.

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital
Christmas
Charity Fundraiser
Wymondham News

