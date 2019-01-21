New Norfolk free school gets green light – the second so far in 2019

Artist's impression of the new White House Farm Primary School in Sprowston, run by the Sapientia Education Trust, which is set to open in September 2019. Picture: NPS Property Consultants NPS Property Consultants

A free school is set to open in Norwich this year after its new sponsor got the go-ahead from education bosses.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Artist's impression of the new White House Farm Primary School in Sprowston, run by the Sapientia Education Trust, which is set to open in September 2019. Picture: NPS Property Consultants Artist's impression of the new White House Farm Primary School in Sprowston, run by the Sapientia Education Trust, which is set to open in September 2019. Picture: NPS Property Consultants

White House Farm Primary, a new-build school off Mallard Way in Sprowston, will take its first pupils in the new academic year.

Norfolk County Council’s children’s services department proposed the school as part of a housing development off Blue Boar Lane, with the national Reach2 Academy Trust initially allocated as its sponsor.

During the planning process concerns were raised by the community, including Sprowston Town Council, over insufficient space for parking and non-classroom based activities on the site.

Despite reservations it secured planning permission in March 2018 – but the Department for Education has since appointed the Norfolk-based Sapientia Education Trust to run the school instead.

Artist's impression of the new White House Farm Primary School in Sprowston, run by the Sapientia Education Trust, which is set to open in September 2019. Picture: NPS Property Consultants Artist's impression of the new White House Farm Primary School in Sprowston, run by the Sapientia Education Trust, which is set to open in September 2019. Picture: NPS Property Consultants

It is on track to open to reception children in September, with places still available.

Jonathan Taylor, chief executive of the Sapientia Education Trust, said: “We are delighted to have been given the opportunity to take on this project and our team will be working tirelessly over the coming weeks to be ready for a September 2019 opening.

“We are very much looking forward to getting to know the local community and working with them to make this school a very special community resource.”

Stuart Dark, chairman of Norfolk County Council’s children’s services committee, said: “Sapientia has a great track record of providing a good education for its students and we look forward to working with them at the new White House Farm School.”

The trust will be holding a series of events for prospective parents in the coming weeks.

It is the second new free school opening announced by the trust this year, after it confirmed that the new £9m Wymondham College Prep School had been given the green light to open in September 2020.

The trust already runs eight primary and four secondary schools, including Wymondham College.

White House Farm Primary’s opening will follow that of another new free school in Norwich, St Clements Hill Primary Academy, by the Right for Success Trust in September 2018.