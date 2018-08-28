Search

Which story will be crowned the county’s favourite children’s book?

PUBLISHED: 07:31 30 October 2018 | UPDATED: 07:31 30 October 2018

Youngsters at Carleton Rode school delves into a book for the launch of our Books for Schools campaign. Picture: Sonya Duncan

As part of our Books for Schools campaign we are on a mission to crown Norfolk’s favourite children’s book.

From the magic of Hogwarts and Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory to the escapades of marmalade loving bears, children’s stories have extraordinary power to captivate the imagination of their readers.

To find Norfolk’s official favourite we have compiled a list of the top 15 children’s books in the UK - but its up to you to vote the number one.

Voting will end at midnight on Friday, November, 16, and results will be announced Saturday morning.

