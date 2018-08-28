Which children’s book will be crowned the county’s favourite?
PUBLISHED: 07:29 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:29 12 November 2018
And as our Books For Schools campaign enters its second month, we have been on a mission to crown the region’s favourite children’s book.
A poll compiled of 15 of the UK’s top children’s books posted on the Eastern Daily Press website last week has so far attracted hundreds of votes, all keen to make sure their favourite is in with a chance of making top shelf.
Voting closes at midnight on Friday, November, 16, so make sure you help your favourite win the crown.
To help you decide, we asked some well known local faces to share their top picks.
Ed Balls, ex-politician and NCFC Chairman
“I love all the Arthur Ransome ‘Swallows and Amazons’ novels, especially ‘Secret Water’ which is set in our part of the world. And I never tire of reading ‘The Wind in the Willows’. But as a Dad, my favourite children’s book by far is ‘The Tiger Who Came to Tea’ which I’ve read aloud so many times I know all the words off by heart. But it never ever gets old .”
MP Chloe Smith
“I really loved Roald Dahl’s books as a kid. Now as a parent of a two year old we’re loving reading the Oi Cat! series and anything about pirates or dinosaurs. I’ve always loved reading and went on to study literature, but even just a few minutes a day together reading something fun puts a smile on your face and sets a child up for life.”
Jake Humphrey, TV presenter
“Mr Gumpy’s Motor Car...it’s now Seb’s fave” ❤️
MP Elizabeth Truss
“I love Matilda by Roald Dahl - and the evil Miss Trunchbull.
And The Highway Rat by Julia Donaldson - great pictures.”
Dorothy Hosein, Chief executive EEAST
“Matilda, by Roal Dahl, just for the naughtiness of it really. I could relate to it, I think I have a bit of mischief in me.”
Michael Bailey, sports journalist and presenter
“When I was little, I was stuck on a pretty tight selection: tales of Postman Pat and Thomas The Tank Engine, Roald Dahl’s James And The Giant Peach, Charlie And The Chocolate Factory and The BFG – but I really loved mum and dad reading to me Enid Blyton’s The Wishing-Chair.
As for now, both of my little boys are still under three and there are so many brilliant books I get to read with them I feel spoilt (it helps having a primary school teacher as a wife!). We Found A Hat by Jon Klassen and This Moose Belongs To Me by Oliver Jeffers are two of my favourites for their humour and sentiment, but I could list dozens more.”
How does Books for Schools work?
Our Books for Schools campaign is giving primary schools across the region the opportunity to get their hands on their share of £20,000 worth of free books.
Tokens printed across the Archant group can be collected and exchanged for free books from a choice of 700 titles.
Parents, school staff and friends can donate tokens directly to their chosen school - every token will help get a new book on the shelf.
For every 1,000 tokens collected, your school will win £100 worth of free books. The four schools with the most tokens-per-student at the end of the campaign will win a bonus £2,500 worth of books.
Tokens will be printed every day in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News and each week in the weekly publications, until Saturday, December 8.
There will be one token a day but watch for bonus tokens and two tokens every Saturday (one token a week plus bonus tokens in the weekly publications).