Norwich school’s breakfast club gets a healthy boost from Amazon

23 October, 2018 - 17:03
The Magic Breakfast Club at West Earlham Infant and Nursery School has received backing from Amazon. Picture: Clearbox Communications

The Magic Breakfast Club at West Earlham Infant and Nursery School has received backing from Amazon. Picture: Clearbox Communications

Clearbox Communications

A breakfast club which helps children at a Norwich school get a healthy start to the day has received an endorsement from Amazon.

West Earlham Infant and Nursery School is one of 77 schools across the UK to benefit from funding from the tech giant as part of the Amazon in the Community programme. Its breakfast club was founded by charity Magic Breakfast.

To celebrate the funding, the Scarnell Road school welcomed staff from the Norwich Amazon centre who helped to dish up a breakfast of cereals, bagels and juice.

Sarah Mardell, acting headteacher West Earlham Infant and Nursery School, said: “Having a good breakfast routine and a nutritious start to the day, we know gets our children off to the best possible start. We encourage children to enjoy this ‘family atmosphere’.”

Magic Breakfast’s founder, Carmel McConnell, added: “We are delighted to be able to add Amazon to our list of corporate supporters.”

