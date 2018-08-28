Norfolk academy trust boss to step down

Gerry Batty with pupils at Hellesdon High School in 2013. Mr Batty is stepping down as chief executive of the Wensum Trust, which runs the school. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant 2012

The leader of a Norfolk academy trust is stepping down.

Gerry Batty, chief executive of the Wensum Trust, will be retiring on August 31, 2019.

Education sector veteran Mr Batty was instrumental in the formation of the trust in 2016.

The trust, which now runs 10 schools across Norfolk and a sixth form, announced Mr Batty’s intention to retire in a statement on Friday.

In the statement John Smith, chair of the board of trustees at the Wensum Trust, said: “The board would like to thank Gerry for his strong leadership since the trust was formed and for giving longer than required notice to help the board find a suitably qualified successor and to facilitate a smooth transition to a new chief executive.

“His skills and experience will be greatly missed.”

The trust will begin advertising for Mr Batty’s successor on November 12 and hoped to have appointed a replacement by the end of January.