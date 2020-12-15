Primary school stages outdoor Christmas nativity in farm

Published: 12:25 PM December 15, 2020

With real animals providing the sound effects, a Norwich school gave its nativity play a twist by staging it in the school farm.

Unable to hold the traditional play indoors due to Covid-19 restrictions, Valley Primary Academy in Marlpit instead saw its reception class children perform to parents outdoors.

Reception pupils from Valley Primary Academy in Norwich rehearsing their nativity play. - Credit: Danielle Booden

As one of the few city schools with its own on-site mini-farm, the traditional stable scene proved more realistic than usual.

Reception teacher Shelley Leggett said: “It was in our outdoor classroom. We have goats and chickens, rabbits and pigs so we had the stable with the goats noises in the background. It was a really nice setting and it made it more exciting for the children.

“They had been practising all their songs and their lines. They only started school in September, so it is a big thing to get up on stage and do it in front of adults.”

Many schools have not had a nativity play this year due to pandemic pressures and most performances that are going ahead are going virtual but Valley Primary wanted to invite parents.

“It would have been really disappointing for it not to go ahead. We haven’t had the parents in school much this term so chose to do it outside so we could have them come in and watch,” said Ms Leggett.

