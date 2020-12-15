News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Primary school stages outdoor Christmas nativity in farm

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:25 PM December 15, 2020   
Reception pupils from Valley Primary Academy in Norwich rehearsing their nativity play.

With real animals providing the sound effects, a Norwich school gave its nativity play a twist by staging it in the school farm.

Unable to hold the traditional play indoors due to Covid-19 restrictions, Valley Primary Academy in Marlpit instead saw its reception class children perform to parents outdoors.

Reception pupils from Valley Primary Academy in Norwich rehearsing their nativity play.

As one of the few city schools with its own on-site mini-farm, the traditional stable scene proved more realistic than usual.

Reception teacher Shelley Leggett said: “It was in our outdoor classroom. We have goats and chickens, rabbits and pigs so we had the stable with the goats noises in the background. It was a really nice setting and it made it more exciting for the children.

Bert and Ernie the goats who are taking part in Valley Primary Academy's nativity play.

“They had been practising all their songs and their lines. They only started school in September, so it is a big thing to get up on stage and do it in front of adults.”

Many schools have not had a nativity play this year due to pandemic pressures and most performances that are going ahead are going virtual but Valley Primary wanted to invite parents.

Reception pupils from Valley Primary Academy in Norwich rehearsing their nativity play.

“It would have been really disappointing for it not to go ahead. We haven’t had the parents in school much this term so chose to do it outside so we could have them come in and watch,” said Ms Leggett.

Reception pupils from Valley Primary Academy in Norwich rehearsing their nativity play.

Reception pupils from Valley Primary Academy in Norwich rehearsing their nativity play.

Reception pupils from Valley Primary Academy in Norwich rehearsing their nativity play.

Valley Primary Academy pupils rehearsing their nativity play in school farm outdoor classroom.

Reception pupils from Valley Primary Academy in Norwich rehearsing their nativity play.

