News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Education

Covid pandemic boosts Norwich college health course applications

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 11:20 AM May 18, 2021   
UTCN has launched health course following Covid pandemic.

UTCN has launched health course following Covid pandemic. - Credit: Blanc Creative

The importance of NHS staff during the Covid pandemic has boosted student applications to a health course at a Norwich college.  

UCAS, the university admissions service, has reported a 32pc increase in applications for nursing and significant rises in interest for other health careers.

University Technical College Norfolk (UTCN) in Hall Road, Norwich.

University Technical College Norfolk (UTCN) in Hall Road, Norwich. - Credit: UTCN

It has boosted applications for a new health futures programme at the University Technical College Norfolk (UTCN), a two-year course mixing academic study with practical work experience that is the equivalent of three A-levels.

Headteacher Alex Hayes said: "Given the national position and the increasing demand for health professionals and scientists, we are branching out and offering the same fantastic package to young people interested in health careers.

Alex Hayes, principal of University Technical College Norfolk, based in Norwich.

Alex Hayes, principal of University Technical College Norfolk, based in Norwich. - Credit: Supplied

“We’ve spoken to a wide range of employers in the health sector and UEA and have used this research to devise a really exciting programme that will prepare young people for careers in the sector and – crucially - help them to find the niche that appeals to them.”

You may also want to watch:

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The note that was on the door of the Blueberry when it closed in September last year. Pic: Archant

Music-lovers' pub could be demolished for 23 flats

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
A Confederate Flag is flown outside a home in Norwich

Police action over 'slavery' flag flying in Norwich garden

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Sam Byram was recruited ahead of Norwich City's last Premier League campaign

Video

City draw up target list

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Nine-year-old Millie Harvey, front, holding her poster and petition against houses being built at th

Girl, nine, sets up petition against plans for 725 homes

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus