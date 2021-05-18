Covid pandemic boosts Norwich college health course applications

Published: 11:20 AM May 18, 2021

The importance of NHS staff during the Covid pandemic has boosted student applications to a health course at a Norwich college.

UCAS, the university admissions service, has reported a 32pc increase in applications for nursing and significant rises in interest for other health careers.

University Technical College Norfolk (UTCN) in Hall Road, Norwich. - Credit: UTCN

It has boosted applications for a new health futures programme at the University Technical College Norfolk (UTCN), a two-year course mixing academic study with practical work experience that is the equivalent of three A-levels.

Headteacher Alex Hayes said: "Given the national position and the increasing demand for health professionals and scientists, we are branching out and offering the same fantastic package to young people interested in health careers.

Alex Hayes, principal of University Technical College Norfolk, based in Norwich. - Credit: Supplied

“We’ve spoken to a wide range of employers in the health sector and UEA and have used this research to devise a really exciting programme that will prepare young people for careers in the sector and – crucially - help them to find the niche that appeals to them.”