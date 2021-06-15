News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Education

First students join new health course following pandemic nursing boom

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 4:52 PM June 15, 2021   
Some of the students who have signed up to the UTCN Health Futures programme.

Some of the students who have signed up to the UTCN Health Futures programme plus a skeletal volunteer. - Credit: UTCN

The first cohort of students at a Norwich college are preparing to start a new course towards careers in the health sector.

Health Futures at University Technical College Norfolk (UTCN) is a two-year programme mixing study with practical work experience towards a qualification that will be the equivalent of three A-levels.

An open event is being held at the college site on Saturday, June 19 to find out more and meet some of the 18 students who have already enrolled.

Students who have already signed up to the UTCN Health Futures programme plus a skeletal volunteer.

Students who have already signed up to the UTCN Health Futures programme plus a skeletal volunteer. - Credit: UTCN

There has been increased interest in nursing and other health careers following the pandemic. 

Headteacher Alex Hayes said: “We have worked with health employers and the UEA and used this research to devise and develop a relevant and practical programme.

“As well as ensuring it fits the needs of the sector, it will also help students find the niche that appeals to them.”

Some of the students who have signed up to the UTCN Health Futures programme.

Some of the students who have signed up to the UTCN Health Futures programme. - Credit: UTCN

You may also want to watch:

The course covers areas science, laboratory techniques, investigative work and optional units to specialise in areas like genetics, biomedical science and microbiology.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich's Jack Wills store to close
  2. 2 ‘Burglars will think twice’ - Police hand out security kits to 4,000 homes
  3. 3 Weather warning for thunderstorms this week after Monday heat
  1. 4 Man in critical condition after Norwich assault
  2. 5 Family's distress as Covid rules force double-jabbed mother into isolation
  3. 6 Man charged with attempted murder after serious Norwich assault
  4. 7 'Too big for Royal Arcade' - boss on why Langleys has split up
  5. 8 Mural replaces empty unit hoardings on 'sad' looking street
  6. 9 In pictures: England fans enjoy Euro 2020 win at Norwich fan park
  7. 10 'Loving man' died after falling into river, inquest hears
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Block Norwich

Video

Vision for multi-million pound new Norwich venue revealed

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The team at The Earlham pub, which has just opened in Norwich.

Video

'People love it' - Landlady opens second pub in Earlham Road

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Daegan Watts holds an England flag in front of tables and chairs

Video

City fan park takes shape ahead of England's Euro 2020 opener

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Auntie Anne's, Castle Quarter, Norwich

Two city businesses on the move as mystery new tenant hovers

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus