First students join new health course following pandemic nursing boom

Published: 4:52 PM June 15, 2021

Some of the students who have signed up to the UTCN Health Futures programme plus a skeletal volunteer. - Credit: UTCN

The first cohort of students at a Norwich college are preparing to start a new course towards careers in the health sector.

Health Futures at University Technical College Norfolk (UTCN) is a two-year programme mixing study with practical work experience towards a qualification that will be the equivalent of three A-levels.

An open event is being held at the college site on Saturday, June 19 to find out more and meet some of the 18 students who have already enrolled.

Students who have already signed up to the UTCN Health Futures programme plus a skeletal volunteer. - Credit: UTCN

There has been increased interest in nursing and other health careers following the pandemic.

Headteacher Alex Hayes said: “We have worked with health employers and the UEA and used this research to devise and develop a relevant and practical programme.

“As well as ensuring it fits the needs of the sector, it will also help students find the niche that appeals to them.”

Some of the students who have signed up to the UTCN Health Futures programme. - Credit: UTCN

You may also want to watch:

The course covers areas science, laboratory techniques, investigative work and optional units to specialise in areas like genetics, biomedical science and microbiology.