First students join new health course following pandemic nursing boom
- Credit: UTCN
The first cohort of students at a Norwich college are preparing to start a new course towards careers in the health sector.
Health Futures at University Technical College Norfolk (UTCN) is a two-year programme mixing study with practical work experience towards a qualification that will be the equivalent of three A-levels.
An open event is being held at the college site on Saturday, June 19 to find out more and meet some of the 18 students who have already enrolled.
There has been increased interest in nursing and other health careers following the pandemic.
Headteacher Alex Hayes said: “We have worked with health employers and the UEA and used this research to devise and develop a relevant and practical programme.
“As well as ensuring it fits the needs of the sector, it will also help students find the niche that appeals to them.”
You may also want to watch:
The course covers areas science, laboratory techniques, investigative work and optional units to specialise in areas like genetics, biomedical science and microbiology.
Most Read
- 1 Norwich's Jack Wills store to close
- 2 ‘Burglars will think twice’ - Police hand out security kits to 4,000 homes
- 3 Weather warning for thunderstorms this week after Monday heat
- 4 Man in critical condition after Norwich assault
- 5 Family's distress as Covid rules force double-jabbed mother into isolation
- 6 Man charged with attempted murder after serious Norwich assault
- 7 'Too big for Royal Arcade' - boss on why Langleys has split up
- 8 Mural replaces empty unit hoardings on 'sad' looking street
- 9 In pictures: England fans enjoy Euro 2020 win at Norwich fan park
- 10 'Loving man' died after falling into river, inquest hears