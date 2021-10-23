News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich college announces partnership with 'high achieving' academic trust

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:00 AM October 23, 2021   
The University Technical College Norfolk (UTCN) is set to join the Community Schools Trust (CST) on November 1.

The University Technical College Norfolk (UTCN) is set to join the Community Schools Trust (CST) on November 1. Pictured is headteacher Alex Hayes. - Credit: University Technical College Norfolk

The headteacher of a Norfolk college has described the new partnership with a “high-achieving” academic trust as the “missing piece of the jigsaw.” 

The University Technical College Norfolk (UTCN) is set to join the Community Schools Trust (CST) on November 1. 

Alex Hayes, headteacher of the college on Old Hall Road in Norwich, said: "Combining our established technical expertise with CST's academic excellence will mean that our students will progress to amazing futures. 

“We are extremely excited to be working in partnership with a highly regarded multi academy trust with an enviable track record of academic success. 

“The schools in the Community Schools Trust are among the best performing for exam results in the entire country.” 

UTCN, University Technical College Norwich prospectus photography,

Alex Hayes, headteacher of the University Technical College Norfolk (UTCN). - Credit: University Technical College

CST runs three East London schools including Forest Gate Community School in Newham, East London, which has been ranked in the top 50 schools for GCSE exam results nationally for five years in a row. 

Mr Hayes continued: “Working alongside their excellent team will ensure that our students leave us with outstanding academic results, great technical skills and a real understanding of the opportunities that exist for young people." 

“The Community Schools Trust also shares our values of community, inclusivity, aspiration and ambition for students, as well as a strong commitment to academic excellence. 

“As a school, we want to be outstanding and we are constantly looking at ways to improve. Yes, we have been very successful in our own right but we must continue to move forward. This really is the missing piece of the jigsaw." 

CEO of the Community Schools Trust Simon Elliott.

CEO of the Community Schools Trust Simon Elliott. - Credit: Community Schools Trust

CEO of the Community Schools Trust Simon Elliott said: “I have been incredibly impressed by the expertise and commitment from staff and leaders at UTCN. 

“The young people who attend this school are in exactly the right place for them. They are engaged and passionate about their studies. 

 “We will be sharing expertise and seeking to build on the solid foundations already in place at UTCN.” 

