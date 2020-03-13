Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: UEA students go into self-isolation

PUBLISHED: 12:25 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:25 13 March 2020

Students are self-isolating in a flat on the UEA campus in Norwich as a coronavirus precaution. Picture: Denise Bradley

Students are self-isolating in a flat on the UEA campus in Norwich as a coronavirus precaution. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

The University of East Anglia has moved to reassure students and staff after occupants of on-campus accommodation went into self-isolation.

Students living in a flat on the Norwich campus were advised to self-isolate after contacting the NHS 111 advice line.

Ian Callaghan, UEA chief resource officer, said: 'Following the government's announcement yesterday we have been advised that a student flat on the UEA campus is self-isolating after receiving advice from 111. This is a precautionary measure.

'We understand this news will cause concern and anxiety among our students, staff and the wider community; and indeed there has been speculation on social media.

'Our immediate concerns are for the students in the flat and the continued wellbeing of our UEA staff, students and community.'

MORE: Ill must stay at home to protect others, says Norfolk public health director

While Norfolk has not yet had any confirmed cases of coronavirus it seems to be only a matter of time and people are being urged to take action if they develop symptoms.

The Department of Health announced nationally the number of positive cases now stands at 590, a rise of 190 in 24-hours, though it remains at 32 in the East of England.

The UEA said the affected students were being helped by the university support services during their seven day isolation period.

A spokesman said: 'Student services are providing support and we have resident life team managers who are assigned to each block and they are on-hand to offer advice and all the support they may need while self-isolating.'

MORE: What are coronavirus symptoms and should I self-isolate?

The university is also currently assessing how its academic and leisure activities might be hit by coronavirus measures. A UEA lecture and film screening due to be held in London on March 12 was postponed.

In a message to students, Mr Callaghan said: 'We want to reassure you that the self-isolation is a precautionary measure, and there is no confirmed case of coronavirus on campus.'

- For updates on how coronavirus is affecting Norfolk, please visit our Facebook page here

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Restaurant in Norwich with all you can eat steak night opens

Michael's grill and steakhouse second chef Ross Charlic. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Dog owner suffers horrific attack as man tries to steal his pet

Brett Matthews comforts Toby, his seven-year-old Jack Russell Chihuahua cross, who has been left traumatised and Brett injured after a man attacked him and tried to steal Toby. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City centre road to be closed for three days of resurfacing

Market Avenue is to be closed for three days of resurfacing Photo: Luke Powell

See inside former MJB hotel following £1.5m transformation to new housing scheme

Ben James has developed a fromer MJB hotel on Unthank road into luxury shared accomodation. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Restaurant in Norwich with all you can eat steak night opens

Michael's grill and steakhouse second chef Ross Charlic. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Dog owner suffers horrific attack as man tries to steal his pet

Brett Matthews comforts Toby, his seven-year-old Jack Russell Chihuahua cross, who has been left traumatised and Brett injured after a man attacked him and tried to steal Toby. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City centre road to be closed for three days of resurfacing

Market Avenue is to be closed for three days of resurfacing Photo: Luke Powell

See inside former MJB hotel following £1.5m transformation to new housing scheme

Ben James has developed a fromer MJB hotel on Unthank road into luxury shared accomodation. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Coronavirus: Norwich gig off after band member shows symptoms

Palace were due to play at The Adrian Flux Waterfront on Friday. Picture: Supplied by Maze Media

BLOG: Norwich City’s Premier League season suspended due to coronavirus

Norwich City's home stadium, Carrow Road Picture: Paul Harding/PA Wire

Inspectors find fire hazards at revamped city tower block

Grovesnor House on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, was evacuated in July 2019 because of a fire. Inspectors have now found a series of fire hazards. Picture: JESSICA FRANK-KEYES

Mark Armstrong: What a runner must try and do when their event is in doubt

Runners make their way along The Mall towards finish line during the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon. during the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon.

Coronavirus: UEA students go into self-isolation

Students are self-isolating in a flat on the UEA campus in Norwich as a coronavirus precaution. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24