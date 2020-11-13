UEA gives students free exercise equipment to promote lockdown fitness

University of East Anglia students are being offered free exercise equipment to promote physical activity during the second lockdown. Picture: UEA Supplied

Students at the University of East Anglia are being offered free exercise equipment to promote physical activity during the second lockdown.

Free equipment given to UEA students ranges from exercise mats to skipping ropes and bats, balls and nets. Picture: Getty Images Free equipment given to UEA students ranges from exercise mats to skipping ropes and bats, balls and nets. Picture: Getty Images

Every student flat on the UEA’s Norwich campus has offered the choice of either a ‘fitness bag’, which includes exercise mats, skipping rope, resistance bands, an ab wheel, and six agility hurdles, or a ‘sports bag’ containing a pop-up badminton/volleyball net, badminton rackets, a frisbee and a throw and catch game.

Students forced to complete the lockdown period in their term-time accommodation ahead of a ‘travel window’ allowing them to go home for Christmas, welcomed the move.

Luke Fisher, first year sport development student, said: It’s a good idea because it keeps the flat quite active without actually having to leave the flat and be concerned about coronavirus.”

Law student, Isha Ghai added it will be “fun for the whole flat to get together and do a workout to keep students fit”.