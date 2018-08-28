Search

UEA library evacuated after water leak causes flooding and ceiling collapse

PUBLISHED: 17:24 02 January 2019

The UEA library was evacuated after a water leak. Picture: Denise Bradley

The library at the University of East Anglia was evacuated after a water leak caused the ceiling to collapse.

A tweet posted on the UEA library’s Twitter account at 2.17pm this afternoon (Wednesday, January 2) said the library had to be evacuated due to a water leak in the building.

The Norwich Tab reported the water leak caused flooding and a ceiling panel to collapse.

Maintenance were on site to clear the debris and to make the area safe before students were allowed to return.

Students were asked to leave their belongings behind with some expressing their frustration at needing to meet deadlines.

But the UEA responded: “Unfortunately, it is not that straight forward; the leak has affected more than just the reception area.

“We are aware that people have deadlines and we doing everything we can to get you back in the building as soon as we can.”

The library was reopened at around 3.30pm.

